Pakistani Taliban demand prisoner release as condition of talks – sources





ISLAMABAD, Nov. 6 (Reuters) – The Pakistani Taliban have demanded that the Pakistani government release a number of prisoners as a condition of talks to pave the way for full ceasefire negotiations, several sources within the group said.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan or TTP and distinct from the Afghan Taliban, had two rounds of preliminary talks, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban, said a commander based in Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

Sources familiar with the matter said Sirajuddin Haqqani, head of the Haqqani network and current Afghan interior minister for the Taliban, was helping the talks.

The TTP, which brings together a number of jihadist and militant groups that have been fighting the Pakistani government since 2007, is on the US State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told Turkish television TRT last month that his government was in talks with parts of the TTP as part of a “reconciliation process”.

The release of the prisoners is meant to be a confidence-building measure, three TTP commanders said, adding that the outcome of the talks was still uncertain.

“We do not hope too much for the immediate results of the talks, but our leaders have called for the release of the prisoners if they are sincere in meaningful negotiations,” a TTP commander in the Afghan province of Kunar told Reuters.

No comment was available from the Pakistani government. The Home Office, the Foreign Ministry and ISPR, the communications wing of the armed forces, did not respond to email requests for comment.

According to negotiators, the two sides agreed not to release statements supporting or opposing the peace process or against each other until the agreement is signed and made public.

TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said in a text message that the group had “never refused meaningful talks” but that there had not yet been development on the ground.

TTP attacks have killed and injured thousands of Pakistani civilians and servicemen over the years, but the group was severely weakened by the Pakistani military’s Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2014, which drove it out. from its stronghold in North Waziristan.

However, it has an estimated force of around 4,000 to 5,000 combatants, many of whom are based across the Afghan border, and there have been a series of incidents along the border since the Afghan Taliban captured Kabul in August.

Under the previous West-backed government in Kabul, Afghanistan and Pakistan accused each other of harboring militant groups that staged cross-border attacks.

Another Pakistani Taliban commander said the TTP leadership consulted with all factions in the movement, some of which had serious reservations about speaking with the Pakistani government, but said many ordinary fighters wanted to return home.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmad, Saud Mehsud, Asif Shahzad; Editing by Giles Elgood

