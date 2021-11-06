Rich Lowry: Trump’s Bad Night





November 2 was a crazy night for the Republican Party, and not such a good night for Donald Trump.

It’s not as if the interests of the two are diametrically opposed, but they are in tension. To the extent that the GOP shows that it can thrive without former President Trump being on the ballot or even the center of attention, it undermines the idea that he, and he alone, knows the secret. of Republican success.

The victory of Glenn Youngkin in the election for governor of Virginia is a particular threat. There is no doubt that the former CEO of the Carlyle Group has assembled a strongly rural and uneducated geographic and demographic coalition that reflects a change that Trump has accelerated and cemented, and that Youngkin’s outright attack on Critical Theory of the race exhibited a shameless attitude towards Trumpian-accented political culture.

Basically, however, Youngkin did it his own way and always voted Trump voters en masse, while eroding Terry McAuliffe’s margins in areas where the Democratic advantage once seemed insurmountable.

Youngkin’s path to victory was one that Trump himself or any of his epigones would have been unable to make.

For Trump, being radioactive had its uses. This meant that he would dominate the information cycles, which he saw as good in itself, and that he tied his base even more strongly to him.

Youngkin completely rejected this model. His approach from the start was to soften his image, assuming the rank and file Republican voters would support him, even if he was labeled a nice guy and voters who weren’t willing to listen to a Republican would give him a chance.

He was right.

With all the emphasis on critical race theory, it’s easy to forget that exit polls have shown the economy to be the campaign’s biggest problem. Youngkin focused on the cost of living and, according to the Washington Post, won 55 to 44 percent of the most economically-conscious voters.

It is undoubtedly true that Youngkin would not have prevailed without hitting education hard, and that critical race theory is a winning cultural issue for the GOP. But Youngkin’s position on education was more complicated than sometimes admitted.

What first brought education to the fore were the widespread school closures during the pandemic, and a key part of Youngkin’s message was to raise educational standards and pay teachers more positions with an obvious attraction for the center.

There is no doubt that Trump brought a new cultural combativeness to the GOP, sensed a hunger among party voters for fresh starts on immigration and trade, and won the presidency in 2016 on the basis of a electoral map that few people thought possible.

But Trump lived off the legend of 2016, only he knows how to win or fight, and he holds the key to a working class electoral coalition that no one else understands so instinctively or so well.

Trump’s image as the magician of victory has always been questionable. In 2016, some Republican Senate candidates surpassed him in their states. In 2020, candidates for the Republican House did the same.

Trump’s magic relied to a large extent on his race against a highly unpopular candidate, Hillary Clinton, and in a race where he could lean on the Electoral College. He never had to aim for 50% +1, but 46% and just the right breaks in the battlefield states. It is not a durable or easily reproducible model.

Now Youngkin, who ultimately is a Republican of Glenn Youngkin, has passed Trump’s margins in 2020 in the redder parts of Virginia. In Southside Virginia, Trump won by 22 points; Youngkin won by 36. In southwest Virginia, Trump won by 45, Youngkin by 53. And so on.

Fearing he wouldn’t get enough credit for Virginia, Trump later said there was no way Youngkin would have won without MAGA voters. Quite true. Youngkin needed to get them out and did it, without Trump campaigning for him and barely mentioning his name.

There hides a story.

Rich Lowry is a union columnist. He’s on Twitter @RichLowry.

