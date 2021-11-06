Maharashtra hospital fire: death toll reaches 11; PM Modi and Amit Shah offer their condolences | India News





As a massive fire swept through the intensive care unit (ICU) at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday (November 6), it killed at least 11 people and injured several, an official said. health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of life. In a tweet, Modi said: “Anguished by the loss of life due to a fire at a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Let the injured recover as soon as possible. Anguished by the loss of life caused by a fire at a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Let the injured recover as soon as possible. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021 Interior Minister Amit Shah also expressed sorrow over the death of the 10 patients. “Very saddened by the tragic accident at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra. At this hour of mourning, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said in a tweet. . Here is his tweet he posted in Hindi: Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2021 Confirming the incident, district collector Rajendra Bhosale said 10 patients died in a fire in the intensive care unit at Ahmednagar Hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday. According to him, there were 17 Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit when the fire started around 11 a.m. and is believed to have spread to other wards. Senior police officials arrived and oversaw the rescue operation. Six patients suffered severe burns in this fire incident, according to reports. Several firefighters were dispatched to the site to control the fire while the exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a full investigation into the incident. Maharashtra’s Cabinet Minister and NCP chief Nawab Malik said action would be taken against those found guilty and also said the chief minister would announce compensation to the relatives of the deceased. At around 5:08 p.m., ANI reported that another person had succumbed to his injuries in hospital, bringing the death toll to 11. An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each by the state government was been announced for the parents of the deceased. (With contributions from the Agency) Live

