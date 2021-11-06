China’s Xinhua News Agency praises Xi ahead of Communist Party big meeting





File photo: Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak at a conference on October 9, 2021 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Revolution.Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rollins / File Photo November 6, 2021 Shanghai (Reuters) China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency is using Xi Jinping’s relentless, altruistic and academic use ahead of a major meeting of the ruling Communist Party, which is expected to further strengthen President Xi Jinping’s authority. Rented as a person. Xinhua said, “Determined and active people, people with deep thoughts and feelings, people who inherit a heritage and innovate, and people who have a positive outlook and work tirelessly.” A central committee of more than 300 party members, to be held Monday through Thursday, will pave the way for Xi to secure an unprecedented third five-year term as chairman at the 20th Party Convention next year. It is expected. In addition, the discussion focused on the “Historic Resolution https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xi-cement-authority-legacy-communist-party-resolution-2021-11-02”. It should also be approved. “Important achievements and historical experience of 100 years of party struggle. “ Xinhua’s profile, titled “Xi Jinping, Leading the Chinese Communist Party’s New Journey,” described the president as a man who “has little time” and said “efforts lead to happiness.” The English translation of the article, which is over 5,000 words long, features praise from academics and experts at home as well as foreign media. Covering the start of his career as a village official in Shaanxi and Hebei provinces, he irrigates farms during the day and devours Karl Marx’s Das Kapital in his spare time. He praises Xi’s commitment to “sign anti-corruption campaigns,” to “party democracy” and his role in “rejuvenating” the country. Ignoring China’s early failures in the face of COVID-19, the profile lies in Xi’s “people-centered philosophy” and “unwavering efforts to save people’s lives at all sacrifices.” I admire his role. Xi Jinping, who is considered the most powerful ruler in China since Chairman Mao Zedong, has further strengthened his authority and heritage this year, and “Xi Jinping Thought” has been officially incorporated into the national school curriculum. He also pledged to support his own “grassroots” leadership https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-add-xi-jinping-thought-national-curriculum-2021-08-25 The 100th anniversary of the Communist Party Celebration in July. (Report by David Stanway; edited by William Mallard)

