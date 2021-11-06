Trump launches into Arizona Senate primary





It is not known whether Trump intends to back Masters or if he is still weighing other candidates for the Senate primary. The private reception costs $ 2,900 per person, although donors or couples raising $ 25,000 before the event can also have their photo taken with Trump, depending on the invitation.

The fundraising host committee includes leading tech entrepreneurs and investors like billionaire Peter Thiel, David Sacks and Joe Lonsdale, as well as conservative donors Rebekah Mercer, Darren Blanton and JJ Cafaro.

Thiel donated $ 10 million each to super PACs supporting Masters and JD Vance, the author of Hillbilly Elegy and Thiel’s business associate running for the Ohio Senate.

Masters heads the technology investment firm Thiels Thiel Capital, as well as the non-profit Thiel Foundation.

The Arizona Republican Senate estate is currently run by state attorney general Mark Brnovich, who is already under attack on air by the pro-Masters super PAC, claiming Brnovich is lenient with border security .

Masters and Brnovich have both bent down to show loyalty to Trump, although Brnovich was reprimanded by the former president earlier this year as lackluster.

Last fall, Brnovich joined Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Secretary of State in certifying election results in the state Biden narrowly won. Trump, in a statement earlier this year, said Brnovich was not doing enough as attorney general to support a GOP-led audit of Maricopa County election results.

[Brnovich] must kick in, or no Arizona Republican will vote for him in the next election, Trump said.

Jim Lamon, another Republican in the race, has expressed support for the partisan audit.

TV commercials against Brnovich hitting his failed illegal immigration law enforcement appear to be having some effect, even as Brnovich leads legal battles over conservative red meat issues like President Joe Bidens’ vaccine tenure. for business and the welfare of immigrants to the country illegally.

A recent internal poll commissioned by pro-Masters super PAC Saving Arizona found that Brnovich’s negative rating had dropped from 9% to 20% since the ad was launched.

Fabrizio Lee’s poll summary, obtained by POLITICO, indicated that a third of the 800 Republican primary voters polled had seen the ad. Brnovich’s negative rating rose to 32% among those who had watched him.

In a primary clash, 26% of voters always said they would vote for Brnovich, compared to 14% for the Masters, although the Masters’ vote share has nearly tripled since Fabrizio polled the issue in August.

While Trump has avoided endorsing the Arizona Senate primary, the former president has openly said he will bar Ducey from receiving the nomination, if the governor decides to participate in the 2022 race.

Arizona is one of the Republican primary targets this cycle in their efforts to regain a majority in the Senate. Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, who won the seat in a 2020 special election following the death of Senator John McCains, is seeking re-election for a full six-year term.

