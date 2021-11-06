Donald Trump claims troubled Alec Baldwin intentionally shot Halyna Hutchins





Former US President Donald Trump on Friday made controversial remarks against Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, whom he called bonkers, alleging that the latter could have deliberately shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the filming of “Rust”, at the beginning of last month. Speaking on Christ Stigall’s radio show, the former president said Alec Baldwin had something to do with it. [the incident].

How to take a gun, whether it’s loaded or not, how to take a gun, point it at someone who isn’t even in the movie, and just point it at that person and pull the trigger, and now she is dead, Trump asked.

The actor was on a film set near Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he was handed a propeller pistol that law enforcement officials later discovered, loaded with a live bullet of ammunition. He ended up shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins fatally and injuring another writer-director, Joel Souza.

Making damning allegations against Baldwin, Trump said the actor may have loaded the gun, given the way he handled it. “Even though he was loaded, and, you know, it’s a weird thing, maybe he loaded it,” Trump said, dismissing the fact that the shooting could have been an accident.

“Who would put a gun, ‘Here, Alec, here’s your gun,’ ‘Oh, good,’ lift it up, point it at a person and pull the trigger, and, ‘Oh, man, a bullet is out, “She’s dead. So there is something wrong with him, he is a sick guy, said the former US president, who often lands in a pool of controversy with his harsh remarks.

Trump also highlighted Baldwin’s alleged behavior with reporters, as he said the star often fights with reporters. I mean, all he does is an unstable guy, Trump claimed, adding that he had been watching Baldwin for several years.

“So he was a director of photography, not even like an actress,” says Trump

Continuing his tirade and suspicion against Baldwin, Trump wondered why Baldwin pointed a gun at a person when the rehearsal scene required him to fire a gun at the camera for effect. If they handed me a gun, I would never point it at anyone and I wouldn’t shoot it, you know. I don’t care to check the gun. They hand you a gun, you don’t point it at someone, Trump told Stigall. Plus, he questioned Baldwin’s motive, pointing out that Hutchins was really a cinematographer, so it’s not even like an actress that’s on set with you. He then added that it was so a director of photography, that means he took the gun and pointed it at a director of photography, pulled the trigger and she was dead.

Baldwin and Trump have long had a controversial relationship after the actor emulated the former president on the popular Saturday Night Live. He did, I think, a poor job imitating me, Trump said. He continued, Alec Baldwin was terrible at imitating me and by the way, if I thought he was good and didn’t like his politics or like him, I would have said he was good but it was terrible. I don’t really know him, but I’ve watched him over the years because of the fact that he was doing so much that on Saturday night live. Trump mocked the actor for impersonating him on NBC late at night during the 2016 presidential campaign.

