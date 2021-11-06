Turkish President Erdogan and the search for enemies, by Owei Lakemfa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a coward gun. Anytime he shoots or misses, it’s best to take cover. He takes himself for a warrior from the days of the Ottoman Empire galloping around in imaginary battles to conquer the world or defeat his adversaries whom he imagines to be the enemies of his country and of humanity. In almost all cases, he calls his political opponents terrorists or putschists.

Usually dressed in well-tailored suits, which gives the impression of a perfect gentleman, that is, until he shatters to pieces like molten from an active volcano. His last eruption, which still calls into question his state of mind, is his theatrical decision, on October 23, to expel the envoys from ten Western countries: the United States, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland and New Zealand. Zealand.

Their alleged crime was to seek the trial of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been in detention without trial for four years. The European Court of Human Rights, ECHR, ruled in December 2019 that there were no serious cases against the detainee and that Erdogans actions were an attempt to silence him.

Erdogan had erupted last week: Turkish justice does not take orders from anyone, and is not under the command of anyone. Our intention is absolutely not to create a crisis but to protect our right, our honor, our interests and our sovereign rights.

The Turkish authorities were in embarrassment; if Erdogans threats were carried out, affected countries had to retaliate and other Western countries, especially in the European Union, the EU was sure to show solidarity with these countries. In addition, Turkey has not given up hope of joining the EU.

So the Turkish bureaucracy found a way to save face for Erdogan; ask the embassies concerned to publish an identical Tweet that they would not interfere in the internal affairs of the host country.

A cheerful Erdogan then announced that the envoys have a new statement: shows that they have taken a step back from the slander against our country. They will be more careful now. On this basis, he quashed his order declaring the envoys persona non grata.

The West, while not admitting Turkey into its EU fold, shows a great deal of restraint in its relations with Erdogan because whenever there is an altercation, he threatens to open the borders. with Greece and allow the more than four million refugees in Turkey, including 3.6 million Syrians. , to flow into Europe.

With Erdogan, you don’t know what to expect as his words and actions can be confusing. For example, he went to Africa a fortnight ago to visit Angola, Nigeria and Togo to sign bilateral agreements in areas such as energy, mining, defense and hydrocarbons.

During his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Erdogan baselessly claimed that there is an international Turkish terrorist group, called the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, FETO, operating in Nigeria and managing 17 schools. He wants Nigeria to retrieve the owners he claims to be terrorists and hand over the schools to the Turkish Maarif Foundation, a rival foundation created on June 17, 2016 by the Erdogan gang headed by Professor Birol Akgun.

If Erdogan has respect for Nigeria or its president, would he have asked us to involve our country and the security services in the internal politics of his country? Assuming Nigeria is not well informed, Erdogan told President Buhari: Turkey has been fighting terrorist organizations for many decades, such as the PKK, PYD, FETO, DASH and other organizations. terrorists.

The perpetrator of the heinous failed July 15 coup, FETO, is still illegally active in Nigeria, and we continually share our intelligence with Nigerian interlocutors and authorities. I hope and pray that our Nigerian brothers forge closer solidarity in this area with us, the Republic of Turkey.

Let us examine his claims on the four terrorist organizations. The first is that Erdogan was a well-known Islamic fundamentalist who used violence, especially in his dealings with secular Turks, to that extent he was or is a terrorist.

As a candidate for the Islamist Welfare Party, Erdogan was elected mayor of Istanbul in 1994, but was later removed from office, jailed for four months and banned from political office, for inciting religious hatred.

He founded the Justice and Development Party, AKP in 2001 and became Prime Minister of Turkey two years later. He then teamed up with Fethullah Gulen and his Gullen movement. Yes, the same Fetullah Organization, FETO that he now calls terrorists. They have created a reign of terror in Turkish public life.

With Erdogan and Fethullah Gulen as leaders, they purged the civil service and the army of all those who refused to accept Islamic fundamentalism. Later, the two men had disagreements, and the latter went into exile. Erdogan then declared his former partner, Fetullah, a terrorist organization and accused him of organizing a coup attempt in 2016.

These are his former partners, Erdogan wants Buhari to fish and take over their schools in Nigeria. Avenger Erdogan told Buhari: We continue to share necessary information with Nigerian authorities on illegal FET activities in Nigeria. The truth is, there is no evidence that FETO is carrying out illegal activities in Nigeria, if there is any, the Turks should be producing it. It is an insult to Erdogan to assume that his enemies must be the enemies of Nigeria.

The second group mentioned by Erdogan is the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK, which fights for the recognition of Kurds in Turkey as citizens with equal rights like the majority of Turks. The PKK is a liberation organization, not a terrorist organization. On the contrary, it is the Erdogan government which aborted the peace talks, which terrorizes the Kurds.

The third group he mentioned was the Kurdish Democratic Union Party, the PYD, which is a Syrian party struggling to control northern Syria. Although I do not support the PYD because I believe that neither Turkey nor the West has the right to dismember Syria, but the PYD is not a terrorist organization. Why Erdogan claims he is a terrorist is because this party with the Syrian army prevented Turkey from annexing northern Syria.

The fourth group mentioned by Erdogan in Buhari is DASH or Daesh which is the derogatory word for the Islamic State, ISIS. Yes, ISIS, the parent organization of the terrorist group ISWAP in Nigeria, is a terrorist organization. But the Buhari government must be very careful in entering into any relationship with Turkey over ISIS or terrorism.

Indeed, when Islamic terrorists in Europe flocked to Syria and Iraq in 2014 to help establish the Islamic State, it was Turkey, under that same Erdogan, that granted them free passage through its airports and its borders. Any wise country will keep Erdogan and his government at bay.

Owei Lakemfa, former secretary general of African workers, is a human rights activist, journalist and author.