How Narendra Modi turned the climate challenge into an opportunity

In stating the country’s stance on the existential threat of climate change, the Prime Minister was both outspoken and forward-looking.

As Indian leaders commented generously in the weeks leading up to COP26 on the drawbacks of the newly framed proposal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, India now had the potential of a party-pooper. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first demonstrated his comradery on stage and light jokes with several influential world leaders, and then his bold stance on climate mitigation measures managed to take center stage. His new stance declared on behalf of India on various short-term ambitions while deferring net zero-emission status to 2070 is expected to cause polarization in subsequent statements from 196 participating countries.

In stating India’s position on the existential threat of climate change, Modi was outspoken and forward-looking. He chose to carefully build on the already agreed upon principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibility (CBDR) and reminded rulers of rich countries of their historic responsibility, their dismal and continued record of high greenhouse gas emissions ( GES) and their unsuccessful assurances of material assistance. to developing countries by taking mitigation measures.

Suo motu, he announced the strengthening of declared contributions at the national level (CDN) which included carbon neutrality by 2070, not 2050. While suggesting to the rich to create a climate fund with a corpus of 1000 billion dollars (instead of extending a paltry $ 100 billion a year of funding from 2023), he showed leadership by telling the 120 heads of government in attendance that now climate justice, equity and equity would be the cornerstone of the global fight against climate change, not empty promises made in high decibels.

The revised Indian booth is both unique and inspiring. It promises to reduce by 2030, its global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by one billion tonnes compared to the existing quantum; increase the capacity of non-fossil fuels from the previous 450 GW to 500 GW with this electricity, which represents 50 percent of total consumption in 2030; reduce carbon / GDP intensity by 45 percent from 2005 levels instead of the 33-35 percent previously indicated; make India’s state-run railways a net zero emitter of GRG by 2030 and the whole country carbon neutral by 2070.

The longer 20-year time frame for net zero emission status is based on the country’s low per capita income (one-third of the global average) and moderate annual emissions of 1.9 metric tonnes per person versus the average world of 4.72 metric tons and the United States 16.06 metric tons and China 7.1 metric tons. In the future, with its development process, India needs time and more.

The G7 and other high income countries have been explicitly suggested to put their money where they say it is. In the days to come, they should expect terse reminders to this effect from almost all developing countries. In addition, a common refrain would be that the annual financial assistance of $ 100 billion included in the 2015 Paris Agreement is grossly insufficient and needs to be multiplied by several. Although no precise global data is available, the hundred or so developing countries would need several trillions of dollars in climate finance to reach their NDCs for 2030. For their less ambitious 2015 plans, India’s needs alone were estimated at $ 1.3 trillion.

By accepting that 2070 will become completely carbon neutral, Prime Minister Modi has followed the line suggested by the Indian think tank Center for Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). His research is rightly based on the assumption that India’s CO2 emissions have not yet peaked and that the earliest maximization would be by 2040. Thereafter, it would take around 30 years to reach net zero status. This seems reasonable because given India’s heavy dependence on a single fuel, the disappearance of coal is not imminent even if all the oldest and most transmitting stations are gradually closed. There would still be a need in 2050 and beyond for a more efficient and less polluting coal capacity of nearly 200 GW, which is almost the same as today. Indeed, to meet the growing demand for electricity, the Central Electricity Authority estimates an installed capacity of 1,400 GW. In 2050, several of the recently installed supercritical thermal power plants would still be operational. Alongside this until 2030, India is expected to add more such stations, although it is imperative that only high-tech ultra-critical stations be established. In addition, beyond 2030, the use of washed coal for power generation must be prescribed.

A prerequisite for such a situation is the early liberation of an adequate global carbon space by the richest nations and others who do not rely heavily on a single fuel. Emissions for most have already peaked in the 1990s and the first decade of the current century, and they are well positioned to become carbon neutral before 2050.

At COP26, they should be strongly encouraged by developing and middle-income countries like India, China, Russia, Brazil and Argentina to advance carbon neutrality until 2030. For those of ‘among them who rely solely on fossil fuels, 2040 could be a realistic time. year. For India, it is possible to make its rail system completely neutral by 2030, although significantly higher spending on track electrification combined with increased production and deployment of renewable energy is required.

India’s other goal of increasing non-fossil capacity from 50 GW to 500 GW is laudable. This would, however, require greater determination and a greater application of resources in production as well as in transmission. The rate of accretion of renewable energies should be multiplied by 3 compared to the existing 10 GW. About 15 GW per year are expected to come from hydropower, biomass and nuclear. A greater proportion of renewable energies, which have a high intermittency in their production, ipso facto requires the frequent installation, over short distances, of large battery capacities in the transmission network. In addition to the technological, size and weight deficiencies of the currently available batteries, an investment of around $ 200 billion would be required.

In addition, a high degree of ambition is attached to the goal of achieving a 45 percent reduction in the GDP intensity of electricity by 2030. Certainly, since 2005, the base year of By comparison, energy efficiency has improved significantly globally as well as in India. Steady progress in this area for the rest of the century and 2030 in the context of the COP commitments is guaranteed to significantly reduce the overall energy consumption and increase the share of clean fuels in the global figure.

The challenges are not necessarily insurmountable. The galloping ingenuity of its citizens and the conditions of their greater involvement can make India play its rightful role, both short and long term, in the fight against the onslaught of climate change.

Dr Dua is a former trade union secretary who has long been associated with the Indian electrical industry. The opinions expressed are personal.