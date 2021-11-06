When it came to canceling student debt, the Trump administration was the no party. Biden is the “conversations continue” party.





President Joe Biden. AP Photo / Evan Vucci

Biden has not released a memo on his power to cancel student debt, but new documents show he has had it on his desk since April.

Trump issued a note in his last days in office that said he could not legally cancel student debt.

The two jurisdictions could interpret the law differently.

In the final days of President Donald Trump’s stay in the White House, his lawyers told Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that it was illegal for her to cancel federal student loans globally for 43 million Americans.

Under President Joe Biden, uncertainty over the conversation over student debt cancellation persists. As recently as last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she had “no updates.” But it was recently revealed that the administration had sat for six months on a memo outlining Biden’s legal ability to quash the $ 1.75 trillion issue without publicly announcing the results.

During his campaign, Biden told voters he would support the cancellation of $ 10,000 in student debt per borrower. But when it came to a larger amount, like $ 50,000, he was unsure of his legal capacity to do so. In February, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration “was considering whether there were any measures it could take through executive action.” And in April, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Biden had asked the Education Department to prepare a note on blanket student debt cancellation, saying it would take a few weeks.

However, seven months have passed with the Biden administration humming the same tune: Conversations continue.

“It’s a priority for me and for President Biden to make sure that part of the conversation is looking at the loan cancellation,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said at the Education Summit in the Atlantic last week. “And these conversations continue.”

Despite the lack of progress from Biden’s camp, the hopes of advocates and indebted Americans still depend largely on one thing: whether the administration interprets the law differently from Trump’s. For now, they’re eagerly awaiting an update on that stagnant April note.

The story continues

Trump vs. Biden on student debt cancellation

The Debt Collective, the nation’s leading debtors union, obtained internal documents and emails from the Education Department via a Freedom of Information Act request that showed a first draft of the note – titled ” The legal authority of the secretary for large-scale debt cancellation ”- existed. since April 5. Internal emails suggested it circulated among White House officials on the same day, but it first appeared to the public as six pages of pink editorial staff this week.

The documents also indicated that on April 8, the word “project” had been removed from the header and the memo took on a new title referring to the HEROES Act, the law that Biden and President Donald Trump have. used to extend the pandemic break on students. loan repayments.

Redacted note on student debt under the authority of the HEROES law. The debt collective

The note DeVos received on his authority to write off student debt largely claimed that the HEROES Act, as well as the Higher Education Act (HEA), did not allow him to write off student debt.

“The clear language and context of the HEA strongly suggests that Congress never envisioned the HEROES Act as the authority for the mass cancellation, compromise, release or surrender of student loan principal balances, and / or to appreciably modify the amounts or the conditions of repayment “, indicates the memo DeVos.

The reasoning boils down to interpretations of the text. Lawyers for DeVos wrote that the power to modify or waive any form of debt is only permitted in certain circumstances, such as a national emergency, but “the Department has never relied on the HEROES Act or any other statutory, regulatory or interpretative authority for mass coverage or cancellation. “

Others would disagree. Lawyers and legal experts at Harvard Law School’s Legal Services Center wrote to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren last year that while the power to cancel student debt “rests primarily with Congress,” the Secretary of Education “has the power to change a loan to zero” under the HEA.

“We don’t even need that note to find out what we know, which is that Biden has the power to write off student debt,” Brewington said.

Not publishing the memo is a “political decision”

Americans don’t know why Biden won’t tell them what happens to their student debt. Brewington believes that withholding information is a “political decision”.

“It fits with the way this administration has evolved politically with the student debt cancellation dragging its feet in a way that seems intentional,” Brewington said.

He added that Biden may have been waiting for a politically advantageous moment to cancel student debt, such as right before the midterm elections, but there is still a lot of frustration that the note existed and that the administration has “claimed that it did not exist in its entirety. “

Meanwhile, the problem continues to get worse. A number of borrowers have previously told Insider they couldn’t afford to restart payments in February after being on hiatus for almost two years, with some believing their debt won’t go away until they die.

A group of Democrats tried to speed up the process last month by giving the department two weeks to release the memo. But the October 22 deadline came and went without a response from the ministry, frustrating both lawmakers and borrowers.

“Millions of borrowers across the country are desperate for student debt relief,” Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar told Insider. “We know the president can do it with the stroke of a pen.”

And with student loan payments expected to resume in less than 100 days, Omar said borrowers need an answer.

“Release the memo,” she said. “Cancel student debt.”

Do you have a story to share on student debt? Contact Ayelet Sheffey at [email protected]

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/comes-canceling-student-debt-trump-101500680.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos