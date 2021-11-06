Help overcome forest fires, German researchers receive award from Joko Widodo | NRS-Importation | DW





Teacher. Johann Georg Goldammer is the only foreign national to receive the Bintang Jasa Utama award from the government. His name was announced by President Joko Widodo in August 2021 as he was considered to have made a significant contribution to Indonesia. “Professor Johann Goldammer has played a major role in helping the Indonesian government overcome the problem of forest fires,” Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry Alue Dohong said at the Indonesian pavilion at the COP26 climate summit , Thursday (04/11). The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Germany, Arif Havas Oegroseno said that the assignment of the main service to Prof. Johann Goldammer looks back on the solid Indonesia-Germany partnership in the environmental field. “Germany is Indonesia’s important partner in sustainable forest management,” he said. How Europe’s climate ambition is killing Indonesia’s forests Green in Europe, Disaster in Indonesia Biofuels were once called a climate angel. To produce biodiesel, for example, you need palm oil. About 45% of palm oil imported by Europe is used to produce fuel for vehicles. But green in Europe means disaster in Indonesia. Because palm oil does a lot of damage

How Europe’s climate ambition is killing Indonesia’s forests Death of the ecosystem German environmental organization Naturschutzbund reports that the use of palm oil as an ingredient in biodiesel blends increased six-fold between 2010 and 2014. The amount of European palm oil imported from Indonesia in 2012 alone required a production area of ​​7,000 square kilometers. This area can be used as a habitat for around 5,000 orangutans.

How Europe’s climate ambition is killing Indonesia’s forests State intervention In 2006, the German parliament adopted a regulation on biofuel quotas. The regulations require energy producers to blend biofuels into the production of fossil fuels. “Diesel’s already negative climate footprint is multiplied by the palm oil blend,” said Leif Miller, director of Natuschutzbund.

How Europe’s climate ambition is killing Indonesia’s forests Base product Palm oil is Indonesia’s hottest food. In addition to biofuels, palm oil can also be used to produce edible oils, candy, cosmetics, or cleaning fluids. President Joko Widodo once said that he would encourage 20% production of biodiesel with a blend of palm oil. In Europe, this figure is only 7%.

How Europe’s climate ambition is killing Indonesia’s forests Cut down the forest To clear land for oil palm, farmers cut down century-old tropical forests, as in Bukit Tiga Puluh National Park, in Riau, this. “I hope this forest can live for 30 years, so that everything can resume normal growth,” said Peter Pratje of the German environmental organization, ZGF. “But now this area is being reopened for oil palms.”

How Europe’s climate ambition is killing Indonesia’s forests The extinction of the Earth’s lung Indonesian forests contain the richest biodiversity on the planet with 30 million types of flora and fauna. As the lungs of the Earth, forests not only produce oxygen, but also store greenhouse gases. Scientists note that the area of ​​forest that is lost globally every six years is more than double the size of the island of Java Author: Hao Gui / Nugraha

Prevent forest fires in developing countries Teacher. Johann Georg Goldammer, director of the Global Fire Watch Center (GFMC), has been carrying out research across continents since the mid-1970s. With his working group, Professor Goldammer is studying how biodiversity-rich areas can be conserved in controlling the spread of fire. In his view, preventing forest fires in developing countries should be at the center of attention because of the huge impact that could occur. “Fires affecting developing countries have a far greater impact on people’s livelihoods than in rich and ‘secure’ countries, said Professor Goldammer as quoted by The New Humanitarian, adding:” Small fires in the developing countries can wreak more havoc than rich countries. Teacher. Johann Georg Goldammer researches the forests of Kalimantan Forest fires in Indonesia The professor of the Faculty of Forestry of the University of Friborg has published several research results on the forests of Kalimantan, such as “The impact of droughts and forest fires on the rainforest of the eastern lowlands of Borneo ”. He is involved in the design, preparation and implementation of various national fire risk reduction policies. Indonesian Ambassador Arif Havas Oegroseno said Indonesia has succeeded in reducing the number of forest fires in Indonesia and overcoming environmental problems. “Indonesia needs to develop a strategy to create an international brand image linked to Indonesia’s success in the environmental sector, including reducing deforestation, successful peat restoration, mangrove management and reducing forest fires, ”said Ambassador Arif Havas Oegroseno. Quoted by Antaranews, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry claimed in late October that Indonesia had been able to prevent forest and land fires over the past two years, although many predict a double disaster in 2020. and 2021. However, this disaster has been recognized. as being controllable because the government has implemented a series of policies such as peat ecosystem management, warning early detection and early detection, integrated patrol, weather modification and community participation. ts / vlz (KBRI Berlin, OSCE, Antaranews)

