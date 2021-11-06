PM Modi did the work of protecting Kedarnath temple: MoS Ashwini Choubey









ANI |

Update: 06 November 2021 05:22 IS

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unveiling plans to redevelop Kedarnath, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Friday that the former had done the job of protecting the sacred shrine.

Choubey recalled the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand which damaged the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district. He said he lost family members in the tragedy.

Speaking to ANI, Choubey said: “I witnessed the disaster that occurred in Kedarnath. 17 people from our family went there but unfortunately only half of us were able to return. Narendra Modi who was then Chief Minister of Gujarat and Rajnath Singh played a big role in our safe return. “

“We had seen how the samadhi sthal of Aadi Guru Shankaracharya was overwhelmed. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of the Kedarnath Valley and its surroundings is underway. This has aroused new enthusiasm among the people of the country, ”he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader criticized the Congress-led UPA government for failing to carry out the redevelopment work at Kedarnath Shrine.

“The previous government failed to do the job. At that time, the whole country was convinced that we could never go to Kedarnath Dham. But it is the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that does all the work. The Prime Minister did the job of protecting Kedarnath Dham, “he added.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

Adi Shankaracharya’s Samadhi was rebuilt after its destruction during the Uttarakhand floods in 2013.

The Prime Minister during his visit to Kedarnath also offered prayers at the old temple and inaugurated various redevelopment projects worth Rs 130 crores. This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the temple during his tenure; the last time he visited Kedarnath Temple was in 2019.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini River, Kedarnath Temple is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites called “Char Dham”, which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, the Kedarnath temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/politics/pm-modi-has-done-work-of-protecting-kedarnath-temple-mos-ashwini-choubey20211106050907 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos