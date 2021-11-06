Chinese President Xi Jinping votes in local elections to mark Chinese democracy





Beijing : Xi, 68, voted at a polling station in Huairentang, Zhongnanhai Electoral District of Xicheng District in Beijing on Friday to elect deputies to the Xicheng District People’s Congress. He emphasized the development of a people’s democracy throughout the process and the strengthening of electoral supervision, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. Noting that the election of deputies to popular assemblies is an important manifestation of the people’s management of the country, Xi, also general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, called for electoral integrity and an electoral result to the people’s satisfaction. He was followed by senior party leaders including Premier Li Keqiang to the voting booth. On Friday, people voted at 13,448 polling stations across Beijing to elect 4,898 new deputies to district-level people’s congresses and 11,137 deputies to county-level people’s congresses, according to the Xinhua report. China has local, provincial and national legislatures, but most of the elected candidates are from or approved by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CPC), as China has remained a one-party system with the presence fictitious of certain political parties approved by the CPC. In recent months, China has stepped up its attacks on America’s democratic system, particularly President Joe Biden’s plan to hold a Democracies Summit next month as Washington seeks to rally countries with democratic systems. On November 2, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attacked the United States, arguing that democracy should be a right enjoyed by all people rather than a “patent” held by some countries. He said whether or not a country is democratic should be judged by its people rather than by a few outsiders. “There are multiple ways to achieve democracy, and it is impossible to expect all countries to follow exactly the same model,” he said. Democracy in the United States has its own problems, and those problems can only be solved by the American people themselves, rather than by other countries, Wang added. Wang said that the ways and modes of democracy in different countries should be adapted to their own national conditions and developments, and should be explored and developed by the citizens of the countries themselves.

