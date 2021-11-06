PMLN ready to partner with PPP against inflation





ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties attacked Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, accusing his government of rising petroleum prices, while PTI coalition partners warned of the consequences of rising oil prices. inflation.

The government on Friday announced a gasoline price hike of Rs 8.03 per liter, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the nation that fuel prices are set to rise.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif called PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday and discussed inflation in the country. The two leaders discussed a common opposition strategy against inflation in parliament.

Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran Khan hurt people by giving a relief pacifier. Every passing day of elected government increases people’s problems, he added. He said those who increased the price of ghee by 110pc in three years gave relief of 30pc. Electricity prices have risen 60 percent in three years and today Imran Khan is announcing a 30 percent relief package. The price of sugar has increased by 80% in three years. He said that Imran Khan’s relief package was not for the people but for a few families.

The PPP has also reacted to rising oil prices, demanding that the government immediately cut prices or prepare for “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”. The masses should be ready. The PPP will soon announce its anti-government protest program, ”Shazia Marri said.

She said the prime minister harmed the public instead of giving them relief. “Imran Khan has taken anti-public measures in his attempt to fulfill the IMF’s agenda,” she said. Reacting to the price hike, PMLN Chairman Shehbaz Sharif said that since the PTI government came to power, he has brought the whole nation to the ration card.

“Imran Khan drops the ax of inflation on the public and then wonders why inflation is increasing in the country,” he tweeted. “In the past three years, the price of edible oil has increased by more than 130%,” he added.

The PMLN president said the price of edible oil rising from Rs160 to Rs369 was unwarranted, adding that an “inflation storm” followed the Prime Minister’s announcement of a relief plan for the masses. .

“The rise in the prices of petroleum products is proof that the government does not care about the poor,” he wrote. He said that while the price of gasoline has passed the 145 rupees per liter mark, the government has exceeded the limits of incompetence, corruption and incompetence.

“The increase in the price of gasoline and diesel by Rs 8 per liter will also have a direct effect on the prices of other items. It has become difficult for the common man to live,” he wrote. . He said it was in the best interest of the nation and the masses that the prime minister “go home instead of wreaking more havoc”, adding that inflation, unemployment and “economic destruction” do not go away. not just through allegations of corruption.

In addition, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded new general elections to get the country out of the crisis and put an end to the ever increasing price hikes. There is a solution to all problems, including rising prices: give citizens the right to express their opinion in a new general election, he told a press conference on Friday. He was accompanied by the general secretary of the PMLN Ahsan Iqbal and the spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Abbasi said a general election should be held, but not like the rigged elections of 2018, which made people’s lives miserable. Elections like the 2018 elections lead to an increase in problems like the surge in the price of sugar to Rs150, flour to Rs80 and cooking oil to Rs360, he said.

He said that it was the responsibility of all the institutions to come out of their problems and focus on the problems of the people. The DG ISI has been appointed, the NAB will also have a new president but what will happen to the pain of the poor and the employees, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the increase in the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan had nothing to do with the oil prices in the international market, but rather was the result of the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee. He said the average price of oil on the international market in 2018 was $ 65, which in the current year was $ 67, which means an increase of just two dollars. The Pakistani rupee has been devalued by 50% due to incompetence and bad decisions made by the current government, he said.

The MQM Rabita Committee also condemned the increase in the prices of petroleum products, stressing that it will have a direct effect on the prices of basic necessities. “The public has already been crushed by the weight of inflation,” the party’s Rabita committee said. “Shifting the entire burden of global food price increases onto the public is not a wise decision. “

The party advised the government to get rid of “unnecessary spending” instead of shifting the burden of inflation onto the masses. “The Prime Minister should have pity on the people and reverse his decision to increase the prices of petroleum products,” he added.

Another ruling party ally, the PMLQ, also condemned the rise in oil prices, saying the Prime Minister’s rescue plan was not enough for the masses. “The country is under extreme inflation, the poor are being crushed and no one seems to care,” PMLQ’s Kamil Ali Agha said on the morning show Geo News Geo Pakistan.

He said the PTI government does not believe in consultations. Meanwhile, finance ministry spokesman Muzammil Aslam tweeted about the rise in oil prices, saying the government was only collecting 1.43 pc in sales tax with the new prices. in place. He said if the government collected the full 17% sales tax, the price of gasoline per liter would exceed Rs 160 per liter.

“If an additional oil tax of Rs 30 were charged, the price of gasoline would climb to Rs 180 per liter. The government did not collect Rs 35 per liter. [to provide relief to the masses],” he said.

