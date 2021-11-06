Prime Minister Imran speaks bitterly about sugar barons – Pakistan





By Zaheer Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the price of sugar had risen to Rs 140 per kilo due to the closure of three sugar factories operating in Sindh and the subsequent hoarding of sugar by factories in the Punjab.

The government is unable to take action against the Punjab sugar hoarding sugar factories due to a suspension order taken by the sugar factories against the anti-hoarding law, the prime minister said in a statement. public address after inaugurating a mother and children’s hospital in Attock.

He said oil prices in Pakistan are relatively low compared to other countries in the region despite the latest increase, adding that the government’s performance should be judged after five years as it has been given a five-year tenure and not two or three years.

Explaining about sugar, he said that information gathered by him after the recent increase in the price of sugar revealed that three Sindh sugar factories, which were operating, were closed. This led to the shortage of sugar.

After the Sindh sugar factories closed, he said the Punjab sugar factories started to board and when the Punjab chief secretary was asked to bring the merchandise to the market after collecting the sugar from the warehouses of the mills to reduce the price of sugar, he said the sugar mills have taken a stay order against provincial law.

According to the law, hoarding of sugar is prohibited in the Punjab and the government can take action against them, he added.

The investigation further revealed that the sugar factories had not only taken a stay order against the provincial anti-hoarding law, but also a fine of Rs 40 billion imposed by the Pakistan Competition Commission (CCP) for cartelization and a 500 billion rupee fine imposed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for selling off-pound sugar, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister ordered the Chief Minister of Punjab to order the provincial Minister of Law and the Advocate General to reverse the court’s candy suspension order because the sugar factories derive unfair profits from the common man.

The prime minister said high cost is the world’s problem after the crown, mainly due to the supply chain and the multiple increase in freight costs in addition to the massive increase in oil prices by 45 $ to $ 85.

The increase in oil prices has caused the prices of everything else to increase.

In addition, he said that pulses and palm oil are also imported and their prices have increased significantly in the international market.

The Prime Minister said gasoline is cheap in Pakistan compared to India and Bangladesh, and the government has kept the price of gasoline low by reducing taxes and petroleum taxes.

Prices of petroleum products have risen further

He expressed the hope that the prices of raw materials in the international market would drop after the winter, which would have a positive impact on domestic prices.

The prime minister said the government tried to protect the common man from inflation and for the first time a 30% subsidy on flour, ghee and pulses was provided through the Ehsaas 20million card. families in addition to interest-free loans to two million families. through the Kamyab Pakistan program.

The prime minister said his government’s performance should be judged after 5 years and not after two or three years as he was given a five-year term. People would know after five years if poverty in Pakistan has not decreased and also recalled how the provincial government was initially criticized, but after five years it returned to power with a two-thirds majority.

After five years, it will be decided whether the life of the ordinary man has improved or not, he added.

He said the mother-child hospital is essential in Attock as Pakistan is on the list of countries with very high pregnancy death rate.

