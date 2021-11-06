



ASIA / TURKEY – Different signals from the Turkish authorities towards schools and foundations of non-Muslim minorities Ankara (Agenzia Fides) – Apparently contradictory and difficult to decipher signals emanate from the different levels of Turkish power concerning the state of difficulty in which the foundations and schools linked to minority religious communities have found themselves for some time.

In recent days, the Planning and Budget Committee of the Turkish Ministry of Education voted by majority vote against a motion presented by Armenian parliamentarian Garo Paylan, in which he called for part of the 2022 ministerial budget to be allocated to support educational institutions linked in various ways. to local Christian and Jewish communities. Mr. Palyan, current co-president of the HDP (People’s Democratic Party, an opposition group that brings together Kurdish political organizations and left-wing forces) had proposed to allocate 40 million Turkish pounds to Armenian, Greek and Jewish schools. and linked to other minority communities, educational institutions that have also been severely affected by the pandemic crisis. The Armenian parliamentarian’s proposal, reported in the minutes of the committee’s meeting on November 2 and reported by the Armenian-Turkish newspaper Agos, referred to the sum of 10 to 12,000 Turkish liras that the Turkish ministry of Education allocates annually to each student in a public school. About 4,000 pupils currently attend minority schools. If one calculates 10,000 Turkish liras for each pupil attending minority schools “, argues Paylan,” an allocation of 40 million Turkish liras in favor of these educational establishments would represent a simple measure of justice, in accordance with the declared intention. . the Turkish authorities not to encourage discrimination based on ethnic and religious grounds. “Palyan’s motion was rejected by representatives of the AKP – the party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – present in the committee, but the abstention of deputies of the CHP, the Republican People’s Party, heir to the Kemalist tradition” secular ”, also contributed to its defeat.

On the controversial issue of foundations linked to religious minorities, paralyzed for years by a legislative deadlock which effectively blocks the renewal of their governing bodies, President Erdogan himself confirmed, after a council of ministers held Monday, October 25, that the competent authorities had put on the agenda the question of the elections of directors and boards of directors of these institutions, which are fundamental instruments for the management of property and resources intended for places of worship non-Muslims and for initiatives promoted by minority religious communities.

The regulation which allows minority foundations to choose their own board of directors was repealed by the General Directorate of Foundations in 2013, without its reform having been announced since. Recently, Greek Orthodox Laki Vingas, member of the Council of Foundations, documented in a long article published in Agos the negative effects of this impasse on the life of the minority church and religious communities. The blocking of the processes of renewal of the governing bodies of foundations – underlined Mr. Vingas – contributes to the processes of withdrawal of young people from institutions linked to their own communities, and many voluntary activities “are unfortunately interrupted”. In the past, Laki Vingas was for two terms the representative of non-Muslim foundations in the liaison bodies of the entire network of Turkish foundations. These bodies include members of seven non-Muslim religious communities in Turkey: besides the Jews, they are Greek Christians, Armenians, Syrians, Chaldeans, Bulgarians and Georgians. The representative of non-Muslim foundations speaks on behalf of the network of 167 non-Muslim community foundations in Turkey. (GV) (Agenzia Fides, 6/11/2021)

To share:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.fides.org/en/news/71090-ASIA_TURKEY_Different_signals_from_the_Turkish_authorities_towards_schools_and_foundations_of_non_Muslim_minorities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos