Gowda congratulates Prime Minister Modi on his dedication to transforming Kedarnath





Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “dedication” to transforming the holy site of Kedarnath after the unveiling of the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. He also said he was proud of the fact that there was a connection between Karnataka and the company, as the statue was sculpted by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj and the black shale was mined from HD Kote in Mysuru district. The 88-year-old JD (S) supremo also wished he would travel to Kedarnath soon to see the newly installed statue of the eighth century seer. ” I am deeply moved to see the very impressive black shale statue of the great saint Sri Adi Shankaracharya unveiled by you in Kedarnath on November 5th. I congratulate you for the dedication you have shown to the transformation of the holy place, ”Gowda wrote in his letter to Modi. Supremo JD (S) said he was a strong follower of Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, which is one of the four cardinal centers established by Adi Shankaracharya. Recalling the “inclusiveness” of the Sringeri Math, the former prime minister said Sringeri had been a spiritual advisor through the centuries to many rulers and kingdoms. He said that the Wadiyar, Peshwas, Keladis, rulers of Travancore, Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan and Nizams of Hyderabad had gained tremendously from their devotion to Math and from the wise advice they offered. The glorious tradition of guiding mathematics has continued to this day. Sringeri Math, personally for me, has been a fine symbol of interfaith harmony, ” Gowda noted. The 12-foot-tall statue, weighing 28 tons, was installed on a reconstructed samadhi from Sankaracharya to Kedarnath, a major Hindu pilgrimage center in the Himalayas. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

