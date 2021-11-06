Xi Jinping faces power struggle ahead of 2022 Party Congress





As the Party Congress approaches in 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to be facing a power struggle between himself and powerful factions amid the ongoing economic crisis, media said.An exclusive Jamestown Foundation white paper claims that powerful figures indicted against the president include former Vice President Zeng Qinghong and current Vice President Wang Qishan, the Hong Kong Post reported. According to The HK Post, rumors of internal fighting were reported on the semi-official websites NetEase and Sohu, adding that “several senior officials of the political-legal apparatus, which includes the police, secret police and courts, had plotted “sinister and treacherous actions against a top party leader, generally regarded as Xi”.However, the foundations claim that the reports were suppressed.

Top factionalism, which would have been impossible given Jinping’s total control over the party, government and PLA, has reportedly worsened in recent times.“Following the near bankruptcy of Evergrande Group, one of the world’s largest real estate conglomerates, more and more real estate and financial companies would be unable to meet their multibillion yuan debt. Total national debt reached 335 percent of GDP at the end of last year, while external debt alone has passed the $ 2.680 billion mark, ”the newspaper said, citing the Foundation’s report. .While the infrastructure sector is weakened, the report indicates that the investment vehicles of local governments are in debt.“On the foreign policy front, trade talks with the United States have yet to reopen, and the Biden administration perseveres in its efforts to build a coalition of like-minded nations to counter the behavior of more. in addition to China’s aggressive in areas such as the Taiwan Strait, the East China Sea and the South China Sea, ”the Hong Kong Post reported.

According to the Foundation’s report, the punitive actions that followed against some people are the result of the government’s denunciation of the patrons of these people who refer to Chinese journalist Hu Shuli, founder-editor of the liberal online magazine Caixin. com who came off without a hitch for his sarcastic comments against Jinping for his political failures, according to the HK Post.“Over the past 20 years, Hu has written and edited many controversial stories exposing the wrongdoing of powerful officials and princes (offspring of party elders). His courage is attributed to the “protection” provided by Wang Qishan, who was a member of the Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) and secretary of the Central Discipleship Inspection Commission – the party’s highest anti-corruption body – during the first Xi’s tenure (2012 -2017). Wang is considered by many to be one of Xi’s closest allies, he was awarded the highly respected title of Vice President in 2013, and he was once considered Xi’s chief adviser on relations with the United States. . However, Wang has gradually fallen out of favor with the Supreme Leader since he left the Politburo in 2017, ”the newspaper said, citing the report.The other leader reportedly facing Jinping is former Vice President Zeng Qinghong, who is said to be a close associate of former President Jiang Zemin and a top leader of the so-called “Shanghai faction”.“Zeng is regarded as the ‘umbrella of protection’ behind several multi-billion companies. One such company, Fantasia Holdings, headed by her niece Zeng Baobao, was recently demoted to “default” status by rating agencies due to non-payment of interest on bonds and promissory notes.By the middle of this year, Fantasia had short-term debts – those that must be repaid within a year – of nearly 50 billion yuan ($ 7.5 billion), ”the newspaper reported.

Jinping’s supporters believe he might “purge” his critics in the future.Former Executive Vice Minister of Public Security Fu Zhenhua was also under investigation.“Even though Fu played a key role in the investigation of Zhou Yongkang in 2013 and 2014, he reportedly lost Xi’s trust due to his close association with other Zhou proteges such as Wang Like. Most of the disgraced former senior police officials have been accused of “forming cliques and factions” within the internal security system, “the newspaper quoted from the report. The 20th Party Congress would clear up the picture of infighting.President Xi Jinping hopes Congress “will confirm his ability to retain his status as party secretary general, state chairman and chairman of the party’s Central Military Commission for a decade,” according to the HK Post.

