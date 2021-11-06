Pakistan does not believe in net zero, says Malik Amin Aslam, senior climate official for Imran Khan





In the opening days of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, headlines focused on a host of long-term commitments, with more than 100 countries pledging both to cut emissions 30% methane and end deforestation by 2030.

But just as important to the long-term climate trajectory of the world are the development decisions made this decade by countries that are not yet major emitters. While least responsible for climate change, developing countries must chart a new course, away from the carbon-intensive development of countries like the United States and China, if the goals of the Paris Agreement must remain in sight.

Unlike India and Nepal, Pakistan did not announce a net zero year. Pakistan’s nationally determined contribution is ambitious in the short term, committing to reduce planned emissions by 50% and reach 60% renewable energy by 2030. However, many questions remain as to its feasibility and its implementation.

In Glasgow, The Third Pole spoke with Malik Amin Aslam, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s climate change adviser, to hear his take on net zero goals and the way forward for Pakistan as he seeks to meet its climate commitments.

Excerpts from the interview:

Pakistani de facto climate change minister Malik Amin Aslam at the Pakistan pavilion at COP26. Credit: The third pole.

Considering the message it could send to the investment community and the potential for increased investments for green growth, why has Pakistan decided not to declare a net zero year for this COP? In Pakistan, we don’t believe in net-zero at the moment. We believe in the concept of a decisive decade in the next 10 years. If the world does not change in the next 10 years, then it will be too late for net zeros in 2050, 2060 or 2070. I think net zero if it translates into concrete actions in the next decade is a good thing, but most of these ads are just ads.

Pakistan did something different, a very clear change of direction [is] goes over the next 10 years to 60% zero carbon [in energy production] by 2030, clean transport, become 30% electric by 2030 and trust and invest in nature. We have the ten billion tree tsunami, which is already underway, 15 new national parks were declared last year alone and Recharge Pakistan, using floodwaters to restore our wetlands and manage and adapt to the climate change. We want to revive the momentum of these initiatives over the next decade. The past decade has been a decade of climate change disappointment, and the next decade must be the decade of action. If this does not happen, net zero does not matter.

Pakistan’s updated nationally determined contribution is ambitious, with a total emissions reduction target of 50% by 2030 (with some contingent on international funding), compared to emissions projected between 2015 and 2030 What timeframe do you envision to reach a peak in emissions “We have done our calculation on emissions and believe that with the sequestration projects that we are carrying out, Pakistan may well be on the way to leveling all its emissions. Our Nationally Determined Contribution shows that we have gone 9% below our business-as-usual trajectory in 2020, and can drop 50% below by 2030. This is a very clear directional target. , but we made it conditional on obtaining $ 100 billion. finance that can allow us to make a clean and fair energy transition.

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference, world leaders discussed how to tackle climate change on a global scale. Photo credit: Yves Herman / Reuters

We are not talking about climate change in a vacuum, we are reorienting our general development towards respect for the climate. This is what really needs to happen all over the world. Pakistan is still responsible for less than 1% of global emissions even if we shut everything down in Pakistan it wouldn’t matter to the world. What matters is that a country like Pakistan paves the way for climate-friendly, nature-based and clean energy-based development.

A note in the updated Nationally Determined Contribution suggests that Pakistan will further increase the role of domestic coal in the energy mix to 15% by 2030. What is the plan in terms of phasing out local coal? The local coal aspect is still there, but we are not committed to any new imported coal projects. We followed it with clear action by suspending two 2,400 megawatt projects, which had already been signed. We have gone to 3,700 megawatts of hydroelectricity. On local coal, we are looking for much less polluting and more efficient coal gasification and liquefaction technologies, but this requires access to the best available technologies and climate finance.

We have found that gasification of coal can be more polluting than traditional coal. We are looking for the best available technology that would be less polluting. We have worked on some options that have been used in South Africa, but we are always looking for the best technology available. This is what these forums should be able to provide.

Many of the actions described in the Nationally Determined Contribution are long-term projects, such as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program. For this mitigation impact to be achieved, it depends on political continuity. As we have seen in the American example, a change of administration can have immense impacts on climate commitments. What happens to Pakistan’s commitments in the event of a change of government? We try to link our sources of funding to clear performance indicators on nature. We launched our first green bond which is $ 500 million for renewable energies.

We have done the national capital assessment for our blue bonds, along with mangroves, and we are also looking at nature performance bonds that link debt relief or reduction with nature’s performance. If that happens, no matter who comes to power, these deals will be tied to nature’s performance and climate action. I think it is the solution to this problem to stay the course.

How do you measure the current and future impact of the carbon sequestration of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program? If we can achieve and sustain the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program by 2040 [the trees] standing, we would sequester the same amount of carbon that we emit today – about 500 million tonnes. This is based on estimates from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that were done by the Climate Change Impact Strategy Center and on a study we sent to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. We already have [reached] 1.5 billion [trees]. We hope to reach 3.2 billion by 2023, then in the next five years, by 2028, we want to reach 10 billion trees.

Pakistan has a high rate of deforestation. What is the government doing to preserve existing forests, given their value for biodiversity? This Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program is not intended to plant new forests. Of this total, 70% relates to the protection of existing natural forests, known as assisted natural regeneration.

A coal mine outside of Quetta, Pakistan. Photo credit: Naseer Ahmed / Reuters

How will these areas be protected in practice? One problem in Pakistan has been many protected areas that were just paper parks. We have launched a protected area initiative and will form a new national park service, with 5,000 green jobs.

We have secured $ 120 billion in funding for this through the World Bank. It is going to be community based, with young people and women included, who will be our new rangers for these enlarged national parks. They will be integrated into the management plans of national parks managed by the community. We’ll start this next month, and by the middle of next year, we hope to aim to fill those jobs.

The updated Nationally Determined Contribution promises that by 2030, 60% of the energy produced in Pakistan will come from renewable sources. But that would largely depend on investments in hydropower, which can have major negative impacts on local communities due to displacement, on ecosystems and on water availability. What have you put in place to alleviate these issues, and why is the focus still on large hydropower rather than solar and wind power? Big hydropower has enormous potential in Pakistan. We have untapped potential of over 50,000 megawatts of electricity and water storage for agriculture. This is why we are focusing on the 10 major dams in the next 10 years.

Environmental problems will be mitigated through environmental impact studies to ensure that communities are adequately compensated if they are displaced and any flooded natural areas are recreated. We are aware of it and we have responded to it. But that 60% also includes wind, solar and nuclear power as zero-carbon options for Pakistan.

Of the 60%, 45% are hydroelectric, large and small. Wind and solar have limits. You need a lot of land for solar power. Likewise, for the wind, you have environmental problems. All of these come with their own labels, but ultimately they emit zero carbon emissions.

As things like off-grid solar power hopefully become cheaper and more efficient, do you see Pakistan revising this balance between hydropower, wind and solar? If it becomes practically possible, we would certainly like to do it. There are limits to each of them and we have to weigh the options. At the end of the day, what we’re aiming for is zero carbon energy coming out of all three.

What are your impressions of the Climate Change Conference so far, after the World Leaders Summit? The summit was a disappointment for me. Of the big five, two didn’t show up, and the third came up with a joke of a 2070 ad. The other two tried, but I don’t think they hit the mark.

The big disappointment is $ 100 billion [in climate financing for developing countries] which has been pushed back to 2023. It’s a decade-old promise if they can’t achieve it, there is no point in expecting to deliver a very ambitious climate agenda. We always hope for the best, not for Pakistan but for the world.

Climate finance is at the heart of it all because every transition requires funding. If finance cannot be steered in this direction, it just shows that the Big 20 polluters are not serious. Throwing coins into the Trevi Fountain won’t make climate change go away.

This article first appeared on The Third Pole.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/article/1009859/interview-pakistan-does-not-believe-in-net-zero-says-imran-khans-top-climate-official The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos