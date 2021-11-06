Bengali superstar Prosenjit complains to Prime Minister Modi Mamata Banerjee about food delivery app, gets trolled

Inflation, air pollution, pandemic and crime – the plates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee are full of citizens’ issues that need urgent redress.

But on Saturday afternoon, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee’s plate was left empty when Swiggy failed to deliver his order even after confirming it.

We’ve all been in this frustrating position when waiting for your food, but the delivery app literally fails to “deliver”. So what are you doing? You complain to your friends or leave a nasty review online.

Or, if you are Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, you are writing a letter to the Prime Minister of India.

On Saturday, Prosenjit Chatterjee posted an open letter to Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to share his grievance after the Swiggy app said his order was delivered without his receiving it. He said he was bringing it to the attention of the country’s leaders as it can be daunting for people who depend solely on delivery apps for their food needs. He also clarified that his money had been refunded by the app.

Prosenjit Chatterjee may not have received his food order on Saturday afternoon, but he was subjected to some pretty brutal trolling after posting his open letter on Twitter. Here’s a look at the whole story.

PROSENJIT CHATTERJEE WRITING TO PM MODI AND CM MAMATA BANERJEE

After food delivery app Swiggy failed to deliver their food, Prosenjit Chatterjee decided to bring the issue to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee. He wrote an open letter to the two leaders and wrote that many other people who depend on these online applications for their dietary needs face similar issues.

He wrote: “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Festive greetings. I hope you are doing well. I wish to draw your attention to an issue that I have been facing recently. November I placed an order for food delivery. Swiggy app. After a while the order status changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they m ‘refunded the money because the order was prepaid (sic). “

He added, “However, I wanted to get your attention because I think anyone can deal with this problem. What if someone relies on a food app to have food delivered to their guests and that food never comes? What if someone depended on it for food applications for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be a lot of situations like this. So, I thought it was necessary Sincerely, Prosenjit Chatterjee (sic). “

PM respected arenarendramodi and CM respected @MamataOfficiel, your kind attention please. pic.twitter.com/fry7F6wYl7 Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) November 6, 2021

TWITTER Trolls PROSENJIT CHATTERJEE

In response to Prosenjit Chatterjee’s complaint, many Twitter users joked that it was an international issue and that he should have tagged the US President and the United Nations in his tweet. One user joked, “Truly a national problem Bumba da (sic) !!” Another wrote: “Very serious issue, please impose president rule on Bengal shri @narendramodi (sic). “

Truly a national problem Bumba da !! When Hindus were attacked in Bangladesh, it is such a minor problem to raise your voice that this problem … Okay … now a consumer court issue needs to be resolved by the Honorable PM. Slow applause …….. (@ rajibdas2010) November 6, 2021

Very serious problem, please impose president rule on bengal shri arenarendramodi (@blissfehmi) November 6, 2021

See more funny responses to Prosenjit Chatterjee’s complaint below:

Did you spare the Honorable President of India? Please tag it as well. Souptik biswas (@ souptik biswas30) November 6, 2021

Shame on those who laugh at you for tagging cm and PM. I would also like to say that this is not a national problem, but an international problem. @A should take note. Subham (subsubhsays) November 6, 2021

@A @POTUS @KremlinRussia_E Please pay attention. The question is urgent and may conflict with international peace. Our PMs and CMs cannot deal with this matter alone. Soumik Hota (@Hota_Saheb) November 6, 2021

@iamsamafc @arka_afc high quality ganja shebon er side effects Debaroop (@ debaroop_AFC2) November 6, 2021

it is therefore now the duty of the PMs and CMs to keep an eye on the food delivery services! Wow! soumyajit (@itheskb) November 6, 2021

It’s ridiculous from the highest https://t.co/3mrhedCsRT PM n CM hv to ensure a good Swiggi https://t.co/ZFk16qKoaZ You think they’re so unemployed that you’re giving them such ridiculous problems as a leading artist in the country. (@AyanRonchi) November 6, 2021

ABOUT PROSENJIT CHATERJEE

Prosenjit Chatterjee works mainly in the Bengali film industry. However, he has featured in a few Bollywood films such as Aandhiyan and Shanghai. The actor has been a part of at least 88 Tollywood films, including Chokher Bali, Baishe Srabon, Gumnaami, Jaatishwar, Zulfiqar and Autograph, among others.

