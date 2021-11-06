Politics
Bengali superstar Prosenjit complains to Prime Minister Modi Mamata Banerjee about food delivery app, gets trolled
Inflation, air pollution, pandemic and crime – the plates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee are full of citizens’ issues that need urgent redress.
But on Saturday afternoon, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee’s plate was left empty when Swiggy failed to deliver his order even after confirming it.
We’ve all been in this frustrating position when waiting for your food, but the delivery app literally fails to “deliver”. So what are you doing? You complain to your friends or leave a nasty review online.
Or, if you are Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, you are writing a letter to the Prime Minister of India.
On Saturday, Prosenjit Chatterjee posted an open letter to Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to share his grievance after the Swiggy app said his order was delivered without his receiving it. He said he was bringing it to the attention of the country’s leaders as it can be daunting for people who depend solely on delivery apps for their food needs. He also clarified that his money had been refunded by the app.
Prosenjit Chatterjee may not have received his food order on Saturday afternoon, but he was subjected to some pretty brutal trolling after posting his open letter on Twitter. Here’s a look at the whole story.
PROSENJIT CHATTERJEE WRITING TO PM MODI AND CM MAMATA BANERJEE
After food delivery app Swiggy failed to deliver their food, Prosenjit Chatterjee decided to bring the issue to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee. He wrote an open letter to the two leaders and wrote that many other people who depend on these online applications for their dietary needs face similar issues.
He wrote: “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Festive greetings. I hope you are doing well. I wish to draw your attention to an issue that I have been facing recently. November I placed an order for food delivery. Swiggy app. After a while the order status changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they m ‘refunded the money because the order was prepaid (sic). “
He added, “However, I wanted to get your attention because I think anyone can deal with this problem. What if someone relies on a food app to have food delivered to their guests and that food never comes? What if someone depended on it for food applications for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be a lot of situations like this. So, I thought it was necessary Sincerely, Prosenjit Chatterjee (sic). “
PM respected arenarendramodi and CM respected @MamataOfficiel, your kind attention please. pic.twitter.com/fry7F6wYl7
Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) November 6, 2021
TWITTER Trolls PROSENJIT CHATTERJEE
In response to Prosenjit Chatterjee’s complaint, many Twitter users joked that it was an international issue and that he should have tagged the US President and the United Nations in his tweet. One user joked, “Truly a national problem Bumba da (sic) !!” Another wrote: “Very serious issue, please impose president rule on Bengal shri @narendramodi (sic). “
Truly a national problem Bumba da !!
When Hindus were attacked in Bangladesh, it is such a minor problem to raise your voice that this problem …
Okay … now a consumer court issue needs to be resolved by the Honorable PM. Slow applause ……..
(@ rajibdas2010) November 6, 2021
Very serious problem, please impose president rule on bengal shri arenarendramodi
(@blissfehmi) November 6, 2021
See more funny responses to Prosenjit Chatterjee’s complaint below:
Did you spare the Honorable President of India? Please tag it as well.
Souptik biswas (@ souptik biswas30) November 6, 2021
@POTUS is missed
Ayan Das (yanAyanalyse) November 6, 2021
Shame on those who laugh at you for tagging cm and PM. I would also like to say that this is not a national problem, but an international problem. @A should take note.
Subham (subsubhsays) November 6, 2021
@A @POTUS @KremlinRussia_E Please pay attention. The question is urgent and may conflict with international peace.
Our PMs and CMs cannot deal with this matter alone.
Soumik Hota (@Hota_Saheb) November 6, 2021
@iamsamafc @arka_afc high quality ganja shebon er side effects
Debaroop (@ debaroop_AFC2) November 6, 2021
it is therefore now the duty of the PMs and CMs to keep an eye on the food delivery services! Wow!
soumyajit (@itheskb) November 6, 2021
It’s ridiculous from the highest https://t.co/3mrhedCsRT PM n CM hv to ensure a good Swiggi https://t.co/ZFk16qKoaZ You think they’re so unemployed that you’re giving them such ridiculous problems as a leading artist in the country.
(@AyanRonchi) November 6, 2021
ABOUT PROSENJIT CHATERJEE
Prosenjit Chatterjee works mainly in the Bengali film industry. However, he has featured in a few Bollywood films such as Aandhiyan and Shanghai. The actor has been a part of at least 88 Tollywood films, including Chokher Bali, Baishe Srabon, Gumnaami, Jaatishwar, Zulfiqar and Autograph, among others.
READ ALSO | BJP leader meets Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, sparks speculation ahead of election
READ ALSO | Prosenjit Chatterjee at India Today Conclave East 2021: Netaji captaincy is needed today
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/regional-cinema/story/bengali-superstar-prosenjit-complaints-to-pm-modi-mamata-banerjee-about-food-delivery-app-gets-trolled-1873796-2021-11-06
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]