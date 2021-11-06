China spokesman admits President Xi Jinping planned LAC conflict with India





In a first admission of its kind, the Chinese state media Xinhua acknowledged Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “personal” intervention in the Indo-Chinese border dispute, admitting that it was Xi who undertook “strategic and tactical planning” on the LAC border dispute. In a long profile titled “Xi Jinping, the man who leads the CPC on a new journey”,Xinhuacredited the Chinese president with “finding solutions” to the Sino-Indian conflict, saying he had “spearheaded” planning to maneuver the border deadlock, among other issues like the so-called arbitration from the South China Sea. The Chinese government spokesperson’s report reads: “Regular patrols in the waters of the Diaoyu Islands, pushing back the so-called South China Sea arbitration, find solutions to the Sino-Indian border disputes, to facilitate the return of Chinese illegally detained abroad, Xi the spearhead of strategic and tactical planning and, if necessary, intervened personally. “ This is the first time that China has taken ownership of the LAC dispute, India has made it clear on numerous occasions that China has attempted to “unilaterally” change the status quo in eastern Ladakh during the 2020 clashes in the Galwan Valley. In the process, China continued to try to make new forays into Indian territory, adopting aggressive behavior, opening skirmishes and repulsed by Arunachal forces, refusing to budge or to make forward-looking proposals during the military and diplomatic meetings. Xinhua The report establishes that all of these had Xi Jinping’s “personal” hand. In fact, it suggests that the LAC stalemate, along with its aggression in the South China Sea, the brutal repression of democracy in Hong Kong, and all of China’s “conflict doctrine” are aimed at it. rise of Xi Jinping. Pentagon nails China’s role in border dispute Earlier on Saturday, a Pentagon report established that China had deployed a “substantial reserve force” from the military districts of Tibet and Xinjiang to provide a swift response to the border standoff. The Pentagon has confirmed that in 2020, China took a bold step to build a large civilian village of 100 houses in a piece of “disputed territory” between the Chinese Tibet Autonomous Region and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. in the eastern sector of the ALC. He further informed that at the height of the border standoff between the two sides in 2020, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) even installed a fiber optic network in remote areas of the Himalayas. West to provide faster communications and increased protection against foreign interceptions. . In fact, PLA field commanders saw reliable near real-time intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and communications to streamline decision-making processes and shorten response times. Moreover, the Pentagon report also revealed that China had even tried to prevent India from deepening its ties with Washington. Delhi to deepen its relations with the United States, ”the Pentagon report said.

