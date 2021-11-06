Meeting with investors in Dubai, Jokowi explains that the development of the new capital needs IDR 504 trillion





Tribunnews.com reporter, Fransiskus Adhiyuda TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo said that the construction of the new Indonesian capital requires funds of US $ 35 billion or the equivalent of Rp 504.4 trillion (exchange rate of US dollar 1 = Rp 14,412). He expressed it to investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his participation in the Indonesia-UAE Investment Forum held in Dubai on Thursday (4/11/2021). Jokowi presented three development sectors in Indonesia that could be prioritized for cooperation between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (PEA). “The first is the construction of the new capital of Indonesia. To build a new capital, at least $ 35 billion is needed, “Jokowi said in a press release quoted on the Cabinet Secretariat’s official website on Saturday (6/11/2021). The second sector is in the field of energy transition. President Jokowi is committed to making this transition as smooth as possible by inviting investors and technology at affordable prices. Read also : The Solo-Jogja toll road is scheduled to open on August 17, 2023 “If you want to invest in new and renewable energies, now is the right time. Indonesia has many and varied potentials, hydraulic, solar, geothermal and others, ”the president told PEA investors. Read also : Meeting with the President of the Association of Turkish Entrepreneurs, Minister PUPR invites investors to work on infrastructure projects The third priority sector mentioned by the Chairman was the trade sector. President Jokowi stressed the importance of trade diversification and started negotiating the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Read also : In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Investors, Smartfren develops a 1000 megawatt data center in Indonesia “I hope that by March of next year the negotiations will be completed,” President Jokowi said. After attending the Indonesia – PEA Investment Forum, President Jokowi witnessed the signing of the MoU between the Ministry of Investment / BKPM and United States Air Products and Chemical in the gasification industry coal and its derivatives. The event virtually brought together Investment Minister / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia and Shefi Ghasemi, President, CEO of Air Products and Chemical. During the Indonesia-PEA Investment Forum, the President was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, the Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Minister of Commerce M. Lutfi, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Indonesian Ambassador to the PEA Husin Bagis and Speaker of the Chamber of Indonesian commerce and industry Arsjad Rasjid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/bisnis/2021/11/06/bertemu-investor-di-dubai-jokowi-beberkan-pembangunan-ibu-kota-baru-butuh-rp-504-triliun The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos