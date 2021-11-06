Nikki Haley: Executives Should Release Tax Returns and Prove Mental Skills | Nikki haley





Former Trump cabinet member Nikki Haley has been accused of ageism, as well as a surprising lack of awareness among senior officials in his own party, after questioning Joe Bidens’ mental health and suggesting he should to have some kind of cognitive test for office holders above a certain age.

Haley made the remarks in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, a conservative media outlet founded by and often starring televangelist Pat Robertson, who turned 91 last March.

Asked about the mental health of the president, who will turn 79 later this month, the former ambassador to the United Nations at first avoided commenting directly on Biden.

What I’m going to tell you, she said, is rather than talking about a person, we seriously need to have a conversation that if you want to have someone above a certain age in a position of power, whether it is the House, whether it is the Senate, whether it is its vice president, whether it is its chairman, you should have some kind of cognitive test.

Haley, 49, is widely seen as having ambitions to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. But in a party dominated by older men, her remarks may not have done her too much a favor.

Former President Donald Trump is 75 and boasted, while in office and facing questions about his mental acuity, that he passed a simple cognitive test. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is 79 years old. The oldest Republican in the Senate, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, is 88 years old and has announced he will run for a new six-year term.

Democratic leadership is also dominated by older politicians. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 81 years old. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is 82 years old. In the Senate, Dianne Feinstein of California is three months older than Grassley. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, is 70 years old relatively bright.

Haley insisted.

Just like you have to show your tax returns, she said, you should undergo some sort of medical check-up so that people have confidence in what you are doing.

Presidential candidates do not have to submit their income tax return. Trump memorable upset the convention that they did it by refusing to release his.

Right now, Haley continued, let’s face it, we have a lot of people in leadership positions who are old. And it’s not disrespectful. It’s a fact. And when it comes to that, it shouldn’t be partisan. We should seriously look at the age of the people who run our country and understand if this is what we want.

Finally, Haley came to the subject of the question.

You look at Biden, she said, and I think there is a concern. I think there’s a concern when people say, you know, who really makes the decisions here. It’s his job to prove that he makes the decisions, but it doesn’t help us when he says, Oh, I didn’t know France wasn’t included in the idea that we were going to do this [defence] deal with UK and Australia.

He can’t pretend he doesn’t know something. Because every time he acts like he doesn’t know something, okay, they tell me to call these reporters, you know, he keeps giving signals that he’s not d ‘OK.

So it’s not the people who hate Biden, it’s Biden who is really showing the country that he’s not totally in charge and that makes everyone nervous.

Amid widespread criticism, Sarah Longwell, editor of Bulwark, an anti-Trump conservative media outlet, said: What I’m hearing is: Nikki Haley calls on Donald Trump to release his tax returns and prove his mental skills before 2024.

In South Carolina, where Haley was governor before joining the Trump cabinet, a columnist for the state newspaper said her comments reeked of ageism and was nothing to joke about.

Trudi Gilfillian added: According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an employment policy or practice that applies to everyone, regardless of age, may be illegal if it has a negative impact on applicants or employees aged 40 or over and is not based on any factor other than age.

Considering that standard, maybe all politicians of all ages should take these cognitive tests Haley’s supported. I bet some of the younger ones probably wouldn’t do too well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/06/nikki-haley-mental-competency-joe-biden-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

