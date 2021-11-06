UAE is seen as a reliable partner in building a new capital





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The government sees the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a reliable partner to invest in the construction of a new capital. Deputy investment and mining coordination at the ministry responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investment, Septian Hario Seto, said this was in line with President Jokowi’s statement that the construction of a new capital is one of the development sectors that can be prioritized in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates. “If you look at it, I think Abu Dhabi has financial power [kekuatan finansial] good. i think they can be partner which is very good for the construction of the new capital, “Septian said, quoted by tempo.co, on Saturday (6/11/2021). Seto hopes the UAE can also provide insight and experience in urban development. “Dubai has become an international city. I think they can also provide knowledge, share experiences as well as how they develop (the city), ”he said. However, he did not further explain the value of the UAE’s investment commitment for the construction of the new capital in East Kalimantan. The same goes for the scheme and the realization of the investment. “We’re just gonna wait [realisasinya], Seto said. President Jokowi previously revealed that there are three development sectors in Indonesia which may be priority for cooperation between Indonesia and UAE. The first priority is the construction of the new capital of Indonesia. “To build a new capital, at least $ 35 billion is needed,” Jokowi said during his participation in the Indonesia-UAE Investment Forum held in Dubai on Thursday (4/11 // 2021). Then, the second sector is that of energy transition. President Jokowi is committed to making this transition as smooth as possible by inviting investors and technology at affordable prices. “If you are interested in investing in new and renewable energy, now is the right time,” Jokowi said. The reason is that Indonesia has a very large and diverse new and renewable energy potential, ranging from hydropower, solar, geothermal and others. The third priority sector is trade. Jokowi stressed the importance of trade diversification and started negotiating the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). “I hope that by March of next year the negotiations will be completed,” he told investors from the United Arab Emirates. Previously, President Jokowi met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) at Al-Shatie Palace, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. In addition to inviting Prince MBZ to be present as a guest at the G20 summit in Bali in 2022 when Indonesia takes over the G20 presidency, Jokowi also touched on the development of a new capital. This was transmitted by Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211106/9/1462823/uea-diyakini-bakal-jadi-mitra-andal-dalam-membangun-ibu-kota-baru The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos