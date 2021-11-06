Prime Minister Imrans’ “day of accounts” has arrived: Nawaz





Former Prime Minister and Muslim League Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan for accusing opposition leaders of corruption and siphoning off national wealth.

On Friday, in a short video statement shared by his daughter Maryam Nawaz on his official Twitter account, Nawaz said: “He [PM Imran] accuses others of corruption, but in reality he himself is surrounded by corrupt people.

“In my opinion, the outgoing Prime Minister [Imran Khan] is the most corrupt person whose household expenses are even borne by others, ”he added.

Nawaz, who has been in London since 2019, said Prime Minister Imran’s “reckoning day” has arrived and added that his party will hold him accountable.

PML-N pillar urged people to participate in rallies organized by the opposition’s multi-party alliance – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – across the country to protest rising inflation and prices food.

Also read: “Judges PTI’s performance after five years”: PM defends rising gasoline prices

Nawaz said residents of the country were unable to make ends meet while asking them to take to the streets “to save their future”.

Responding to the party leader’s statement, Maryam said, “Clarion is calling at a time when the entire country is being rocked by unprecedented price hikes. I am MNS ready! [Mian Nawaz Sharif]”

Meanwhile, a senior PML-N executive told The Express Tribune on condition of anonymity that PML-N has yet to finalize its proposal for the next “action plan” to be submitted to the leadership of. PDM at the next meeting.

He added that the PML-N was not yet clear whether it would accept the proposal from other parts of the alliance regarding road trailers and a possible long march.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, the PML-N leader said the main role of opposition parties was not to oust the government and ascend the throne. “There is a greater responsibility to keep the government on track.”

