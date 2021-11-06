Former White House official warns of US autocracy if Trump wins 2nd term





A former White House official warned of a “nightmare scenario” if former President Donald Trump wins a second term, she told CNN, according to Newsweek reports.

Alyssa Farah, who served as White House strategic communications director and assistant to the president in 2020, told CNN reporter Jake Tapper that Trump would “absolutely” impose some form of autocracy if re-elected in 2024.

She described her former boss as a “man who challenged our institutions near the breaking point,” according to a clip from CNN’s “Trumping Democracy: An American Coup”.

Farah went on to say that Trump’s second term would be “very different”, adding that this is what “scares him the most.”

“There were things he wanted to do when he was in power the first time that went way beyond what the US president should be able to do, but often it was just the motivation to hope for re-election that prevented him from doing things, ”she said.

When asked for an example of things the former president might do differently, Farah laid out his expectations to Tapper. “Whether it was arming the justice ministry against political opponents, whether it was against the free press, it would certainly also be willing to use the military for political reasons,” she said. .

Trump has not officially announced a race for 2024, but has signaled that he will introduce himself by teasing a campaign slogan at a rally in October in Iowa.

His former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said last week he would bet all his money on Trump for a second term.

Another former White House official, Fiona Hill, who was former President Donald Trump’s main Russian expert, recently said Trump could win in 2024 if he decides to win. Like Farah, she offered a less than flattering assessment of a second term.

“Just one constitutional crisis after another,” Hill told The Hill. “We’re off on a wild ride. We’re already there.”

