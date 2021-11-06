Xi Jinping on track to cement authority by rewriting CCP history

PKIN, China | legal of Mao? Xi Jinping will chair next week a meeting of the Communist Party of China (CCP) which, by adopting a landmark resolution for only the third time in 100 years of existence, is expected to further cement its stature at the head of China.

The CCP convened on Monday Thursday its Central Committee, the parliament of the movement that has ruled China with an iron fist for 72 years.

This closed-door meeting of nearly 400 leaders is the only one scheduled this year. It precedes by about a year the Quinquennial Congress which should see Xi Jinping win a third term at the head of the Party, and therefore of the country.

Four months after celebrating in Mao costume the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Party on the huge Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Xi Jinping will once again use history to increase his influence and rise to the same rank as his illustrious predecessors.

The plenum of the Central Committee is to discuss an important resolution on the great successes and the historical experience of the 100 years of achievements of the Party, as announced by the New China agency, without publishing the text of the resolution.

If it is approved next week, it will mean that Xi Jinping’s authority is unchallenged, observes dissident political scientist Wu Qiang, formerly of the prestigious Tsinghua Pkin University.

Its thought in the constitution

Since his assumption of the post of secretary general of the CCP in 2012, then president of the People’s Republic the following year, he has continued to centralize power in his hands.

He is often referred to as the most powerful Chinese leader since the regime’s founder, Mao Ts-tung (1949-76).

In 2018, he had the constitution amended to be able to remain the head of the country beyond the two-term limit. His thought was also written into the constitution, along with that of Mao.

It is now the halo of Chinese victory against the coronavirus, even if sporadic outbreaks still appear in the country where the epidemic broke out at the end of 2019.

The question is to know how far it can still climb, sums up sinologist Carl Minzner, of the American think tank Council on Foreign Relations.

Mao, Deng, Xi

In this regard, next week’s Central Committee meeting promises to be crucial: during its century of existence, the CCP has adopted only two historic resolutions, each time milestone, recalls political scientist Anthony Saich of Harvard University in the United States.

The first, in 1945, had strengthened Mao Tz-tung’s authority four years before the Communists came to power.

The second, in 1981, had given Deng Xiaoping, when he launched the economic reforms, the opportunity to turn the page of the Maosma by recognizing the errors of the great helmsman.

This time around, the resolution should be less critical of Mao, said Saich.

All the more so as the current power is moving away from the excesses of economic libralism, taking in recent months certain sectors such as real estate and the internet.

We are heading towards a return to the controlled, planned economy, anticipates Wu Qiang.

By synthesizing the Maosm and the reforms, the resolution should show that Xi is the natural heir to the CCP’s glorious history, according to Anthony Saich.

Western experts generally estimate the consequences of Mao T-tung’s policies to be between 30 and 70 million dead, but the former president remains a dream figure in his country.

The tone and content of the resolution will likely reveal who Xi wants to be compared, Minzner said. legal of Mao and Deng? Or Mao alone?

Changes of people

The conclave should also give rise to behind-the-scenes negotiations, one year before a new management team takes office at the next Congress.

There is little doubt that Xi Jinping will be reappointed in the fall of 2022 for a third term (unheard of since the end of the Mao era), even if he has just reached the 68-year age limit traditionally imposed on Chinese leaders.

However, several of them are expected to retire.

The standing committee of the Party’s Political Bureau could, during next year’s Congress, drop from seven to five members, which would further increase Xi’s authority within this circle that holds the reality of power, Wu Qiang speculates.

The meetings of the Central Committee take place away from the gaze of foreign media and the conclusions of the plnum should not be unveiled until Thursday evening after the end of the work.

