Before the PEA, Jokowi said building a new capital would require $ 35 billion.





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo attended the Indonesia – PEA Investment Forum at the Dubai Exhibition Center, United Arab Emirates.

Journalist: Dina Mirayanti Hutauruk | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The Indonesian government proposed three priorities for cooperation between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (PEA) at the Indonesia-PEA Investment Forum held in Dubai on November 4, 2011. The Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto who accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the event explained that the first priority was related to the construction of the new capital. The government said that building a new capital required at least US $ 35 billion. “Second, cooperation in the energy transition sector, the president said he will make this transition as best as possible, inviting investors and technology at affordable prices,” Airlangga said in his official statement on Saturday ( 6/11). Read also: Welcomed by the Emir of Dubai, the government pledged to intensify economic cooperation with the PEA The coordinating minister added that now is the time for PEA to invest in new and renewable energies, as Indonesia’s potential is quite large and diverse. Third, the trade sector. President Jokowi stressed the importance of trade diversification. In addition, it is also important that the two sides complete the drafting process of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which is expected to be completed in March 2022. “We all hope that of course this collaboration can continue to be established, so that it brings benefits (goods) for our nation, as well as for the PEA”, concluded the coordinating minister Airlangga. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Dina Mirayanti Hutauruk

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

