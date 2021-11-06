Pakistani Senator Protests Imran Khan Government’s Fuel Rate Hike By Reaching Parliament In Cycle





In protest against rising oil prices in the country, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi arrived in Parliament by bicycle on Friday, November 5. Tangi arrived in Parliament on a bicycle after the government led by Imran Khan hiked gasoline and diesel prices overnight. According to the Samaa TV report, Tangi called on people to flood the streets to protest against rising oil prices which he said is an inflationary bomb dropped on 220 million Pakistanis in the middle of the night.

“I cannot afford to buy gasoline even though I am a parliamentarian. Today, people have to leave their homes to claim rights,” he said, quoted by the media. Senator PPP also said that apart from gasoline, even the prices of sugar and ghee were also raised to their new highs. An assistant helped Tangi ride his bike as he passed the barriers and gates of Parliament. He took the plunge after the Pakistani government, through a late notification, informed that high-speed gasoline and diesel prices rose by PKR 8.14 per liter.

The rise in oil prices came after PPP and the Pakistan Democratic Alliance, an opposition conglomerate, separately announced protests against the government led by Imran Khan. Apparently, the isolated protests and public gatherings have not had an impact on a change in government policies so far.

Every day dawns with horrible news

Pakistan Muslim League president and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, also lambasted the government led by Imran Khan. Another gasoline bomb exploded over the masses in the middle of the night, Sharif said, as quoted by FYR News. Speaking to Twitter, Sharif said: This is IK’s [Prime Minister Imran Khan] way to bring “relief” after giving a long sermon yesterday. Unfortunately, each day dawns with horrible news for the people.

The party chairman added that the government has also given the public an inflation package. Dawn quoted Sharif as saying: The government is about to increase inflation by raising the oil tax on the orders of the IMF, which is cruel. The government also gave in to IMF terms to raise electricity tariffs. The government has given the public an “inflation package”. The nation asks: are these the good days that they (the PTI government) have brought?

