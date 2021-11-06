Pakistan wants more time for the Taliban to become “good Taliban”, but how much longer – The New Indian Express





By ANI

KABUL: Pakistan’s cries of “give them time” on the Taliban sound pitiful as Imran Khan worked overtime to create the illusion that the group will become a modern political entity if he has the “time” , according to an article published in Al Arabiya.

Pakistan appears to have proclaimed itself the spokesperson for the ruling government in Afghanistan, relentlessly advocating for international recognition of the Taliban-led government in Kabul. Ironically, Pakistan itself has not accepted the Taliban government, according to the Al Arabiya article.

The point is, the few countries that have taken a sympathetic view of the Taliban, namely Iran, Qatar, Turkey, and the Muslim countries of Central Asia, have yet to recognize the Taliban government. China, which the Taliban call their “greatest friend” and Russia, which has its eye on Afghanistan’s mineral wealth, have not granted recognition either, according to the news channel.

Pakistan seems desperate to claim credit for the recognition of the Taliban government in order to gain a “firmer grip” on the war-torn country as it unfolds.

Imran Khan has long been saying “give them time” to the Taliban.

“How much ‘time’ should be given to the bearded mullahs and Islamists, who control the fate of the hapless Afghans?” said the newspaper.

The answer to this question, however, is not known to Pakistan or the Taliban themselves.

Reports continued to pour in showing brutalities against women and minorities, especially Shia Muslims, putting a big question mark on the “more time for the Taliban” campaign.

“The Taliban and other Pakistan-fed Afghan activists do not accept women into their fold. It is therefore difficult to see women find representation in a Taliban government,” the newspaper said.

Therefore, Imran Khan’s call for the inclusion of women in the new Afghan government is more like a public relations exercise to showcase Pakistan in a good light. Pakistan’s main concern is that the Taliban government is dominated by ISI-backed militant groups like the Haqqani Network.

“If the world or some great powers are foolish enough to extend recognition to hastily regressive fanatic leaders, the Taliban will take the opportunity to milk the world while continuing their unacceptable ways,” the newspaper said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2021/nov/06/pakistan-wants-more-time-for-taliban-to-become-good-taliban-but-how-much-more-time-2380283.html

