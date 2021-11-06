Our point of view: Strong support for schools | Editorials

Well done to the taxpayers for the support they gave to schools during the last election.

School referendums to increase or maintain operating funds have been passed by more districts than in the past, according to the Minnesota School Boards Association. Some 55 districts in the state have asked voters to approve local property tax funding and three out of four have been approved. This is higher than the typical success rate of 51%.

It’s good news. Despite all the turmoil schools endured during the pandemic, including distance education, reopening, closing and controversies over masks and vaccines, voters decided schools needed financial support. .

While capital projects and surety referendums did not perform as well, a success rate of 59% was still above the average of 55%.

We should not underestimate how much schools, staff, teachers, students and parents have endured during the pandemic. Students, in particular, suffered because not only were they denied in-person education for part of the time, but they were also denied the social environment of being with friends and teachers which is important to emotional well-being.

Financial support from the community sends a positive message as schools try to get back to normal.

Keep calm

Kudos to President Joe Biden for taking a consistent approach to China that uses steadfastness without vitriol.

Biden said last week he was not concerned about the possibility of an armed conflict with China, adding that he had made it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that this is competition and not of a conflict.

Biden said he made it clear to Xi that he must obey the rules of the road.

It’s a refreshing approach after the clatter of the saber that marked so many interactions of previous presidents with other countries.

Biden and Xi are due to hold a virtual summit in the near future. Bidens is expected to focus on deals to deflect military conflicts while pressuring China to end unfair trade practices and human rights abuses. Relations between countries will continue to be strained, but avoiding armed conflict is vital.

Collaboration matters

Kudos to the new partnership between local healthcare providers and Connections Shelter to bring healthcare to shelter clients.

Recognizing the barriers for homeless people to access health care, Open Door Health Center and the Mankato Family Medicine Residency Program provide health care to shelter hosts on the second and fourth Monday of each month.

Bringing providers to the site rather than requiring shelter hosts to come to their homes should do wonders for improving life. Making appointments, determining transportation, coordinating follow-up are burdens that guests can put aside due to the new convenience. Even prescriptions are left at the shelter.

With health issues being among the leading causes of homelessness, as well as one of the main issues that keep people homeless, it makes sense to make healthcare as easily accessible as possible for shelter guests.

Set a bad example

Kudos to the COVID-related duplicity of Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback.

Rodgers, the NFL MVP last year, has hinted from the start of training camp that he was vaccinated. He apparently had some sort of homeopathic therapy and sought certification that the league was sufficient. The league didn’t, but Rodgers behaved for months like he lived up to league standards.

Now he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss at least one game. And the Packers face a league investigation into their seemingly lax application of league protocols.

Vikings fans don’t need to feel too smug about this. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​was also not vaccinated. But at least he doesn’t pretend otherwise.