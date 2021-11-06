Politics
Boris Johnson plans ‘yes and ho’ day for cranky Tory MPs
Boris Johnson is planning a “yes and ho” day for his cranky MPs.
Tory backbench MPs remained furious after being ordered to cross the voting lobbies to pull Owen Paterson off the hook – only to have No 10 turn around on their plan the next morning.
Next week, the prime minister plans to rebuild bridges with ministers by hosting a “day away” at Checkers – his country residence, according to the Times.
The plan, which will involve “leveling up” talks, has left some ministers irritated.
“It’s completely unnecessary,” one of them told The Times.
“The treasury has made it clear that there will be no additional money beyond the expenditure review. Why do we do this during recess? “
Nonetheless, a second hotel getaway is planned for the entire parliamentary party in January – something some less enthusiastic backbenchers have compared to an episode of The Thick of It.
In the sitcom, MPs are invited to a country hotel, where ‘Blue Sky Thought’ Advisor Stuart Pearson encourages them to sit on the floor and throw a ball around a circle – each recipient having to find an improvised gift. political idea.
Before passing the ball to the next victim, the circle welcomes each increasingly insane suggestion by declaring “yes and ho!” “
A high-ranking MP told the Financial Times they expected a “whole weekend of ‘yeas and ho’.”
“It remains to be seen how harmonious it will be by then,” a Conservative whip told The Times.
“But it’s worth a try.”
The Prime Minister was forced to back down on a plan to prevent MP Owen Paterson from facing a 30-day House of Commons suspension for a serious violation of lobbying rules.
Mr. Paterson then resigned as an MP after the government abandoned its attempt to create a Conservative-dominated committee to reconsider his case and the larger Commons standards regime.
This morning, former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major made an extraordinary intervention in the sleaze row, accusing Boris Johnson s administration of political corruption.
Sir John said: “I think the way the government handled this was shameful, bad and unworthy of this government or any government. It has also had the effect of damaging the reputation of Parliament. “
Sir John, whose own government in the 1990s was plagued by sordid bickering, said: ‘When this happened I set up the Nolan Committee on Standards in Public Life to stop it. , which was a huge success.
“The striking difference is this: In the 1990s, I set up a committee to combat this kind of behavior.
“Over the past few days we have seen the government of today trying to defend this kind of behavior.
“Sleaze is unacceptable, was unacceptable when I was there, and I suffered a lot of pain and anguish because of it.
“It is unacceptable today and it must be stopped. “
He suggested there was an arrogance at the heart of Mr Johnson’s administration.
“There is a general puff of ‘we are the masters now’ about their behavior.”
He added: “Whenever they run into difficulties with anyone – be it the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, the BBC, they do not react with understanding, not trying to appease what is wrong, but in fact in a rather hostile manner. ”
