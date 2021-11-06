Center to train JIT for a transparent probe, says Imran Ismail





Imran Ismail says they will not let the law of the jungle prevail in the country. Governor Sindh assures family members that the federal government will fully cooperate and provide lawyers to defend the case. NazimJokhio was reportedly tortured to death for recording a hunting expedition in PPP MPAs. of the houbara bustard.

Thatta: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said on Saturday that the federal government will set up its own Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for a transparent investigation into the Nazim Jokhio murder case, after an investigative team has was formed by the government of Sindh.

Offering his condolences to members of Jokhio’s family who were allegedly tortured to death for recording a hunting expedition in PPP MPAs with Arab hunters of the houbara bustard, a rare species of bird, he said: ” I have come here to meet Jokhio’s family on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “

Ismail assured family members that the federal government will cooperate fully in this case and will also provide lawyers to defend the case.

“We will not leave Jokhio’s case unchallenged.”

The governor said he would brief the prime minister on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ismail was accompanied by opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh during his visit to Salar Goth, near Dhabeji.

Speaking to the media later, Ismail said, “We will not let the law of the jungle prevail in the country, which is why a JIT will be formed.

“Jokhio was brutally murdered, while the influential suspect was rescued,” he said.

“There are a few names in the FIR, but the names of the real culprits are missing,” he added.

The governor claimed that the heirs of the deceased did not trust the JIT formed by the government of Sindh.

PPP MPA placed in police custody

MPA Assembly Sindh Jam Owais was taken into custody for three days on Friday in a case involving Jokhio’s murder.

MPA Jam Owais was taken to court after surrendering to police following protests. He was named in FIR No. 457/21 registered at the Memon Goth Police Station.

During the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that the suspect had surrendered to the police, after which the judge ordered a progress report at the hearing. following and granted a three-day pre-trial detention of the suspect to the police.

Two other suspects, Haider and Mir Ali, were also taken into custody for three days.

Nazim Jokhio’s family staged protests in Thatta and Karachi against this gruesome murder.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah also noted with concern the protests and ordered the police to register an FIR in accordance with the wishes of Nazim’s family.

