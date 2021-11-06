Prime Minister Imran Khan takes note of murder of Nazim Jokhio





KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan took note on Saturday of the murder of Nazim Jokhio, a young man, whose body was found in the home of the PPP MPA Jam Owaiss in the Malir district of Karachi, FYR News reported.

This was confirmed by the governor of Sindh Imran Ismail during a conversation with the media after visiting the residence of Nazim Jokhio in Achar Salar, Malir, to meet the family of the deceased and express his condolences.

“I visited Nazim Jokhio’s residence on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the prime minister had taken note of the incident and that an investigation committee would be formed by the Center for Investigating the Jokhio Murder.

He went on to say that the heirs of Nazim Jokhio have expressed reservations about the investigation carried out by the provincial government, adding that they also rejected the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Sindh police in the case of the murder of Nazim Jokhio.

Imran Ismail said he informed the prime minister about the police investigation into the case and that Prime Minister Khan asked him to provide full legal assistance to the family of the deceased.

PPP MPA placed in police custody

On Friday, a court in Malir granted three-day pre-trial detention to Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) MP Jam Owais and two other defendants in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Police took the lawmaker and his employees Haider and Mir Ali to court and requested their pre-trial detention for investigation.

Read also: PPP MPA accused of the murder of Nazim Jokhio surrenders to the police

The investigator said the MPA named as an accused in the FIR himself surrendered to police last night. He pleaded for the accused to be handed over to the police in pre-trial detention for investigation.

Nazim Jokhio murder case

Jokhio’s tortured body was found at Jam House, an autaq (farm) owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais on November 4, according to Memon Goth police. He was reportedly killed by influential figures after recording a video of their guests hunting endangered birds in his village.

Read also: PPP MPA accused of the murder of Nazim Jokhio surrenders to the police

After the social media outcry, lawmakers surrendered to police at Memon Goth Police Station. The surrender came after PPP co-chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those responsible for the alleged murder.

Facebook notice for the EU! You must login to view and post FB comments!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/pm-imran-khan-takes-notice-of-nazim-jokhios-murder/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos