China’s climate and soft power
China has enjoyed a reputation as a state deeply committed to the climate change agenda in recent years, but has received much criticism for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s () failure to stand at the COP26 summit. .
China can do more, and it should, said Tina Stege, climate ambassador for the Marshall Islands, which could be submerged under the rising Pacific Ocean.
These comments were underscored by Alf Wills, former COP chief negotiator for South Africa, who said other developing countries were reluctant to publicly criticize Beijing on the issue since Chinese diplomats can play a role. decisive role in their financing.
Yet it is the United States that has been the most forceful in its criticism, with US President Joe Bidens’ National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claiming the Chinese are significant outliers among countries that have taken commitments to try to limit warming to 1.5 ° C, as agreed in Paris in 2015.
He asserted that Beijing has an obligation to be more ambitious as we move forward and that China is a great country with a lot of resources and a lot of capacity that is perfectly capable of taking up its responsibilities. .
While Sullivan’s critique must be seen in the context of the current tensions in US-China relations, the fact that other countries share at least some of his sentiments risks exacerbating the soft power challenges Beijing already faces. , which have the potential to become a growing headache for the ruling Chinese Communist Party in the 2020s.
China cares deeply about its international image, and according to David Shambaugh, a prominent Sinologist at George Washington University, the nation is expected to spend around $ 10 billion a year on a soft power campaign.
Aside from COP26, an important factor in China’s soft power problems is, ironically, its success in quickly becoming a nascent superpower.
Indeed, the rise of nations has been one of the defining characteristics of the post-Cold War period, and this has been reinforced by important trade and diplomatic initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative. the road”.
Take the example of Beijing’s growing economic power. IMF data since 2014 has claimed that the country’s economy is now larger than its US counterpart on a purchasing power parity basis, which adjusts so that goods are cheaper in China and elsewhere. other countries compared to the United States.
However, the consequences of the country’s generally strong growth over the past decades have been more than economic. In terms of perceptions, many internationally believe that the global balance of power has shifted dramatically.
Pew Global Research has highlighted this radical shift in international perceptions of Beijing. A significant number of countries in its surveys now claim that China is the world’s leading economic power.
Much of the reason for these altered perceptions of China’s strength stems from the aftermath of the 2008-2009 financial crisis. While much of the developed world subsequently recovered, at an sometimes slow pace, from the worst economic downturn in a generation, China has mostly experienced strong growth.
While welcomed by many Chinese who naturally enjoy the recognition of the country’s growing power, this shift in opinion is not without a headache for Beijing, as it has exposed the country to increased foreign scrutiny and fueled perceptions, captured by politicians, tapping into concerns about Les Chines are rising.
The much brighter spotlight on the country, especially since 2008, has revealed a soft power deficit that complicates its rise to power.
Soft power is recognized by Beijing as a key political product, but it has had limited success in cultivating.
As international perceptions of China’s power have changed, its global favor has shown weakness in several key countries, as the Pew Research Center pointed out. This has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A survey conducted by Pew in 14 countries found that a median of 61% of respondents believe China has done a bad job in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. Trust in Xi has also plummeted in the countries polled, with the poll showing that a median of 78% of those polled have little or no trust in the leader.
Especially if critical scrutiny intensifies, Beijing must find better ways to tackle this soft power deficit. This includes enhanced international public diplomacy to win more foreign hearts and minds.
Beijing is also expected to relaunch a process to address foreign concerns about its intentions as a rising power. It could step up its efforts to be seen as a responsible and peaceful global player, and match that rhetoric with action.
In the coming post-pandemic era, this agenda will pose significant challenges. However, unless resolved, the soft power deficit of nations could only worsen in the 2020s.
Andrew Hammond is associated with the London School of Economics and Political Sciences Foreign Policy Think Tank, LSE IDEAS.
