The man who fought Donald Trump’s wind farm lawsuit is behind the UK’s renewable energy dream





More than 10 years have passed since David Rodgers first participated in Scotland’s offer to use its surroundings for a wind energy revolution in the north of the UK.

At the time, Mr Rodgers was embroiled in a bitter legal battle with billionaire Donald Trump, who called the planned turbines “reckless monsters” that would ruin tourism at one of his Scottish golf resorts.

Today, in his role as Chairman of the Aberdeen Renewables Energy Group, Mr. Rodgers has a lot to smile about.

Despite Mr Trump’s objections, the € 150 million project was completed and was just the start of Aberdeen’s ambitious green energy plans.

Mr. Rodgers is now involved in realizing Aberdeen’s dream of becoming the Renewable Energy Capital of Europe.

“I have worked in the city for 35 years,” he told The National.

“I started in the public service and saw how things work in the public and private sector. I entered the energy industry in 1993 and since then have had a close connection to the energy world.

“I took part in Aberdeen’s first offshore wind farm. It was then a new concept for the city.

“Now I can see with my own eyes how Aberdeen builds on 50 years of oil and gas heritage with its innovations and achievements and how it delivers them.”

Renewable energy projects in Aberdeen. Photo: Ian Hastie via AREG

Mr Rodgers attended the Cop26 climate summit this week in Glasgow to showcase the region’s hard work.

“I am really proud of Aberdeen and full of hope for the future. We have developed strong credentials in wind farms and were able to share them with the world at Cop26,” he said.

“We have 50 years of expertise in the oil and gas industry and the world needs those skills to create these kinds of developments.

“My time at Cop26 was devoted to conveying the ambitions and opportunities for the North East in the future of the energy transition and what we have to offer.”

His visit coincides with a new report from KPMG which cites the potential of the Aberdeen wind farm as the key for Europe to reach its goal of net zero by 2050.

The Oil and Gas Transition survey concluded that for Europe to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, offshore wind capacity will need to increase from 23 gigawatts today to 450 gigawatts, with half of this capacity to be installed. in the North Sea.

Aberdeen has created the world’s first floating wind farm and TotalEnergies announced that the city has been chosen as the global center for its offshore wind operations.

“We need businesses to make the transition to be able to enter the net zero world,” Rodgers said.

Renewable energy projects in Aberdeen. Photo: Ryan Hill / Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group

“There are a lot of companies in the North East of Scotland that are developing projects and the supply chain is trying to find out where they can play their part. We have world-class engineers here and underwater experts here.

“We represent over 200 companies and reflect net zero ambitions and activities in the field. We promote opportunities and help connect our members with developers.

“It takes a lot of infrastructure to do these big projects on the ground and we have it.”

As Mr Rodgers shared Aberdeen’s green energy potential with the world, 80 kilometers away, Mr Trump hosted an international delegation from Indonesia to Cop26 at his flagship Turnberry hotel in Ayrshire.

He is famous for making the United States the first nation in the world to withdraw from the historic Paris Agreement, a move that saw President Joe Biden rebuild bridges with world leaders during Cop26.

Had Mr Trump’s long-standing legal dispute with the Scottish government over Aberdeen wind farms been successful, the city’s future as the green energy capital of Europe might have been a different story. .

He had claimed that the turbines would spoil the view from his nearby golf course in Balmedie, north of Aberdeen.

Mr Trump said that about the program, which started in 2018, with the reckless installation of these monsters, you alone will have caused more damage to Scotland than virtually any event in Scottish history. “.

When asked to produce evidence, he replied that he was “the evidence”.

I am a tourism expert, I am considered a world class tourism expert, so when you say where is the evidence? I am the proof.

The wind farms were approved and Mr Trump spent years suing the Scottish government, taking his fight to the UK’s highest court until his case was dismissed and he was ordered to pay 225 000 dollars to the government.

Donald Trump tried to sue the Scottish government over a wind farm project off the coast of Aberdeen. PA

On the edge of Scotland’s west coast, his Turnberry hotel and golf course are three miles from another proposed wind farm, which he also opposed.

These so-called monsters off Aberdeen Bay are now permanent structures on its skyline, providing a lifeline and a future for thousands of people.

As Mr Rodgers relayed their potential to Cop26, he hopes the world will learn from Aberdeen’s work.

“Cop26 has been a great gathering of world leaders and representatives of international governments,” he said.

“The world is really waiting for the plan of the planet that will emerge. I hope Aberdeen’s work plays a role.”

Updated: November 6, 2021 5:00 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2021/11/06/man-who-fought-donald-trumps-anti-windfarm-lawsuit-is-behind-uks-renewables-dream/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos