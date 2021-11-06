Prime Minister Imran Khan to unveil SME policy on November 11





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce the SME policy on November 11, 2021, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Hashim Raza, Director General (CEO) of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (Smeda), said the policy had been developed after formal consultation with stakeholders.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President also spoke on the occasion.

The CEO of Smeda said that a separate section has been introduced in the policy to support women entrepreneurs. The regulatory regime has been relaxed, while SMEs would only need to obtain a few no-objection certificates.

Others were abolished in the coming policy. [The] departments will be required to issue notices of compliance within 30 days. Social Security, Labor, Punjab Food Authority, and EPA officials cannot visit [the] SMEs for inspection without schedule and prior approval, he said.

Lack of access to finance was the biggest challenge for SMEs, he said, adding that lack of documentation and awareness were the main problems for the SME sector.

Sharing the results of a survey conducted by Smeda, he said that 78% of SMEs were unable to benefit from bank financing due to lack of awareness and the length of the process.

Raza said the only solution to the economic challenges was to promote and support SMEs. We need to increase our production base and our workforce capacity, he said.

Smeda was ready to collaborate with LCCI for the establishment of an incubation center for young entrepreneurs and business creators.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the contribution of SMEs to GDP was around 40 percent.

There are over 5 million SMEs in Pakistan and around 65% of them are based in Punjab, he said.

[The] LCCI stressed the importance of providing technical training to people associated with the SME sector, Kabir said, adding that steps should be taken to provide training to SMEs in emerging areas of productivity improvement, quality assurance, cost reduction and energy efficiency. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2021/11/prime-minister-imran-khan-to-unveil-sme-policy-on-november-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos