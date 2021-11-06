Climate activists march with cheeky ‘Boris Johnson is a fanny’ messages in Glasgow





CLIMATE activists marching in Glasgow made their feelings about the Prime Minister clear today – with cheeky messages ‘Boris Johnson is a fanny’. Two separate protesters were seen making the crass claim as more than 100,000 people take part in the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice procession through the city. 4 Protester wrote “Boris is a fanny” on his drum 4 Another had the cheeky message on his t-shirt 4 The Scots carried out a targeted search on Boris Johnson during today’s march to Glasgow Credit: Alamy An eco-warrior in a kilt wrote the message on the side of his drum as he made his way to George Square this afternoon. Another proudly showed it off on his white t-shirt. The couple joined tens of thousands of people as they filled the streets of Glasgow to demand climate justice. The organizers of the COP26 Coalition estimated that the march had at least 100,000 people. In a tweet, they added: The era of injustice is over. We need climate action that works for all of us, not just the people with the most money in their pockets. Elsewhere in the city, protesters chained to block a bridge – causing travel chaos with other roads already closed. After a three-hour sit-in, it is understood that protesters are still refusing to budge as officers with bolt cutters attempt to break the chains. King George V Bridge remains blocked as climate change activists sit along the road to prevent pedestrian and motor access. We explained earlier how BoJo warned that Glasgow would go down in history as a place of failure unless world leaders embrace climate change. The Prime Minister’s assertion came as he officially opened the fortnightly UN summit and world figures including President Joe Biden arrived in Scotland. 4 More than 100,000 protesters took to the streets of Glasgow today Boris Johnson admits he is very worried that everything will go wrong and that leaders may NOT reach a global COP26 deal We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for The Scottish Sun? Write to us at [email protected] or call 0141 420 5300

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/scottish-news/7961901/glasgow-cop26-boris-johnson-fanny-protesters-march/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos