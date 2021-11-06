Politics
Named candidate for TNI commander, Andika reveals Jokowi’s message
Andika undertakes not to enter too much into the civil sphere.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives has officially approved TNI General Andika Perkasa as a candidate for the post of TNI Commander. Regarding his appointment as the only candidate for the post of TNI commander, Andika revealed that President Jokowi was given a message.
“By doing his best jobs, he did it,” Andika said at the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Saturday (6/11).
He also thanked House of Representatives Committee I for giving their approval in today’s aptitude and suitability test. AM Hendropriyono’s son-in-law admitted that he was ready to fully perform his duties.
“Yes, we are trying to do better,” he said.
Besides, Andika also promised to make TNI a professional institution. He said this when asked about his goal in the next 100 days.
“Our priority is how to get us to adhere to laws and regulations as a basis, especially those of us below who perform government assigned tasks, as well as those we think need to be done,” he said. -he declares.
Andika said it was very important. According to him, TNI institutions can no longer act as if they have authority.
“We will do it according to the law, really. The law How? ‘Or’ What we have to do it, ”he said.
In addition, Andika also undertakes not to get too involved in the field of civil institutions. he confirmed
The TNI will respect the law, and only its main functions.
“If each department of the institution is disciplined in its main functions, there will be teamwork, it will become a strength, so my commitment is that we must be disciplined,” he said.
Previously, the president had proposed Andika Perkasa as a candidate for the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Remove the substitute Commander of the Armed Forces received by the DPR, Wednesday (3/11). The DPR then approved Andika in today’s fit and fit test.
In picture: General Andika undergoes a feasibility test for the commander of the TNI
Political Observer from Al Azhar University of Indonesia (AUI) Ujang Komarudin responded about RPD RI Commission I which organized a fit test or Good and good test candidate for the post of commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, General Andika Perkasa, Saturday (6/11). According to him, it was only a formality.
“It’s just a formality. Just to seek approval from the DPR RI. And there is nothing strange about that.” Good and good test. Of course, the road will be smooth. There will be no rejection from DPR members, “he said when contacted. Republic, Saturday (6/11).
Then, he continued, it was also a question of procedure. Because Andika is the only candidate and Andhika will easily become the commander of the TNI in the future.
“There will be no friction, no competition in the nomination and there will be no rejection of Commission I of the DPR RI,” he said.
He added that Andika will serve for a year and also retire next year. It must be able to answer at least three things, namely the question of the protection of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, the improvement of the well-being of the soldiers of the TNI.
“And finally, anticipate cyber warfare. He has to be able to do it,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/r25un6409/ditunjuk-jadi-calon-panglima-tni-andika-ungkap-pesan-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
