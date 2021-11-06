In preparation for a third term, Xi Jinping closes the door to the past

BEIJING – While the world leaders of Glasgow, Scotland, tried in recent days to reach an agreement to deal with the global climate crisis, the Chinese president Xi Jinping was not among them. Instead, his attention has been focused on priorities closer to home, where he plans to make history of a different kind at a meeting of the top leaders of the the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing next week. The meeting of the Central Committee, a decision-making body of 204 senior officials, will consider – and almost certainly pass – a resolution on the “great historical achievements and experiences” of the party’s first 100 years.

For Xi, who has accumulated far greater personal control of the party than his immediate predecessors, the passing of a landmark resolution paves the way for a third term in late 2022. After removing presidential term limits in 2018, and despite With the great crackdown on everything, Xi hopes to bolster the expectations of his current government, setting a vision for China comparable in ambition to that of Mao and Deng.

Only two former Chinese leaders have contributed equally to the history of the party: Mao tse tung, the founder of the People’s Republic, and Deng Xiaoping, the strong leader who sparked market reforms in 1978. Both used the process to consolidate power, resolve thorny internal debates about the past, and move forward with a new program. “It says a lot about his ambition and how he sees himself as a leader,” Jude Blanchette, Freeman Chair in Chinese Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said of Xi’s proposal. Jinping. “The resolution of history will mark a new era, the one that Xi is leading. “

The last resolution in history, passed in 1981, came at a difficult time for the Chinese Communist Party. After Mao’s death in 1976, his successors had to contend with the legacy of the “great helmsman” at a time when popular works of “scar literature” explored the guilt and trauma of the Cultural Revolution, during which Mao guided the young fanatics in a violent class war, killing millions. The resolution served to recognize Mao’s role in the “most serious setback” in the history of the party, but to decide that his achievements “outweigh” his shortcomings.

There is little sign that Xi is facing comparable internal fissures or the need to explore dark periods in China’s recent past, such as the massacre of pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in June 1989.

In recent years, Xi has protested attempts to challenge the party’s official history – efforts he calls “historic nihilism” – and passed laws that make defamation of heroes of the past a criminal offense.

This sets this resolution apart from previous ones, which aimed to address concerns about troubled periods in the party’s history and dispel disagreements on a future path, said Deng Yuwen, former editor of Study Times, an official publication of the Party. Communist Party, and now a commentator. independent and critical of government. “There is no doubt that the new era of Xi will be the goal and the highest priority of the historic new resolution,” Deng said in a video. “There will be no new content or new advancements in the evaluation of the story.”

Ahead of the plenary session, there was a new wave of propaganda, highlighting Xi’s direct responsibility for recent national successes. O People’s Daily, the party’s registry newspaper, this week ran a series of front-page articles on “The Crucial Choices.” Tuesday’s column reported how Xi’s personal devotion to the coronavirus response at times kept him awake. The language is much bolder, said Manoj Kewalramani, a Chinese studies researcher at the Takshashila Institution think tank in India, which writes a newsletter deciphering the messages of the newspaper. “He no longer subtly tells you that Xi is in charge. It’s closer to demanding loyalty.

Xi may not be facing a crisis like the one triggered by Mao’s death, but he regularly speaks of sweeping changes in the world order, unseen in a century, that create both threats and ” strategic window of opportunity ”for China’s rise. China “has ushered in great leaps to become rich and strong”, Qiushi, the official journal of party theory, wrote on Monday to explain the need for another historic resolution. According to the newspaper, the nation faces a difficult journey filled with unresolved issues that force the party to “find out how we can continue to be successful and better respond to the problems of our time.”

As his long-awaited third term approaches, Xi called for “common prosperity,” signaling a new set of priorities for the country. On the emerging agenda are issues such as environmental degradation, a demographic crisis and endemic inequalities, but at the heart of these remains a desire to strengthen China, ending what Xi sees as sources of division and instability, said Andrew Polk, founder of consultancy firm Trivium China.

Over the past two years, the leader’s personal philosophy – “Xi Jinping on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in a New Era” – has been incorporated into the development of diplomatic policies for the military and the judiciary. This fall, his ideas were written into textbooks used to teach primary school children in China.

The emphasis on Xi’s individual role drew comparisons to Mao’s personality cult. But Chinese political observers often argue that Xi’s approach is different, eschewing the chaotic mass social movements of China’s early years in favor of building party institutions around him.

“Paradoxical as it may sound, Xi’s ideology centers on the idea of ​​governing by law,” said Ling Li, a Chinese policy scholar at the University of Vienna, who argued that Xi could resurrect a title of “Chairman of the Mao-era Party” next year, when he begins his third term.

But this vision of using law to govern is not based on judicial independence, but on the merging of party control with the Chinese legal system. He “championed an effort to build a new party-state legal system, where party rules and state laws coexist as an organic whole,” Li said. Xi’s robust control over Chinese institutions is likely to be at the center of an ambitious break with the Chinese economic model in recent decades. In 2017, Xi declared that China had entered a “new era”, and this year he decided that his predecessor’s goal of building a “moderately prosperous society” had been achieved. / TRANSLATION OF AMANDA GUEDES