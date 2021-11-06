March against inflation to end with long march to Islamabad, says PDM





Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C), leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government alliance of opposition parties, alongside other leaders at an anti-government rally in Karachi on August 29, 2021. AFP / FilePDM’s anti-inflation protests will begin in Karachi on November 13. The next protests will take place in Quetta on November 17th and in Peshawar on November 20th. The PDM plans to join the PPP to stop electoral reforms.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday decided to organize several anti-inflation protests across the country, which will culminate with the long march to Islamabad.

The opposition alliance held a virtual meeting where it decided to hold protests in Karachi on November 13, Quetta on November 17 and Peshawar on November 20, sources told Geo News.

Join hands with PPP?

The PDM has decided to convene another meeting of senior alliance leaders on November 11, just after the joint parliamentary session, which will take place on November 10.

The government convened the session on November 10 to pass 18 bills.

The bills seek to grant Pakistanis abroad the right to vote, electronic voting and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Earlier this year, the PPP split from the opposition alliance, but now the PDM is considering joining the party to prevent the government from passing the electoral reform bills in parliament, have indicated sources.

Meeting attendees also rejected the recently enacted National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and pledged to ensure full participation in the joint sitting of Parliament to prevent the government from passing desired bills. .

Other topics

PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, briefed the meeting on his talks with opposition leaders.

PDM leadership also discussed rising oil prices and rising inflation, and how to strengthen PDM protests across the country.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N deputy chairman Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, President Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) Senator Prof Sajid Mir and Pakhtunkhwa Party Leader Milli Awami Mahmood Khan Achakzai joined the meeting via video link.

Convictions, decisions, plans

In a statement after the meeting, Abbasi confirmed the date of the Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar marches, adding that another rally would be held in Lahore, which would be the last before the long march.

The former prime minister said meeting attendees condemned rising prices for sugar, gas, electricity, wheat, ghee, medicines and other essential goods and services.

“The main reason for the rise in inflation is the historic corruption of Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the meeting demanded that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund be made public.

“The so-called electoral reforms are a bigger fraud than the 2018 general election,” he said, adding that the meeting attendees were committed to thwarting all government “conspiracies”.

The meeting participants also decided that overseas Pakistanis should be represented in parliament.

Shahbaz has been given the responsibility of organizing protests in consultation with all opposition parties, Abbasi said.

The meeting demanded action against those involved in the “rigging” of Daska’s by-ballots, Abbasi said, adding that the report on the by-election “has proven that the fate imposed has stolen votes.”

Shahbaz and Bilawal discuss strategy against PTI

On Friday, Bilawal and Shahbaz discussed the government’s decision to raise oil prices across the country.

Shahbaz called the PPP chairman to discuss the inflationary situation in the country and discussed a common strategy against the government.

Bilawal criticized the prime minister, saying he offered a “lollipop” of relief to the masses before raising oil prices. With each passing day, the government is making people’s problems worse, he added.

He said those who have increased the price of ghee by 110% in three years have brought 30% relief to the masses. Electricity prices have increased 60% in three years and today Imran Khan announces a 30% cut.

He said the price of sugar had risen 80% in three years, adding that Imran Khan’s help was not intended for the people but for a few families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/380591-fazl-convenes-pdm-leadership-meeting-on-urgent-basis-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos