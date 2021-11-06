Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Akash Kumar on winning bronze at World Boxing Championships

Akash Kumar’s historic campaign at the World Boxing Championships ended in the semi-finals (SAI Media Photo)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated boxer Akash Kumar for winning a bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships in Belgrade earlier this week.

The 21-year-old debutant claimed India’s first medal at the tournament after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the 54kg semi-final. Akash lost 5-0 to Kazakh teenager Makhmud Sabyrkhan, which also ended the Indian campaign in the competition.

Akash is the seventh Indian boxer after Vijender Singh (bronze, 2009), Vikash Krishan (bronze, 2011), Shiva Thapa (bronze, 2015), Gaurav Bhiduri (bronze, 2017), Amit Panghal (silver, 2019) and Manish Kaushik ( bronze 2019) to win a medal at the prestigious boxing tournament.

Akash assured India had something to celebrate even though the feat of two medals from the last edition could not be repeated this time around.

“Well done Akash! Congratulations on the prestigious medal at the World Boxing Championships.

“This success will motivate young boxers to excel. I wish you the best for your future endeavors,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Indian got off to a good start but Sabyrkhan got his measure in seconds, mostly scoring with his right crosses to slow Akash down after the first flurry. Akash had eclipsed former Olympic silver medalist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela in the quarterfinals.

A product of the Army Sports Institute in Pune, the Services boxer lost his mother to a lung infection in September and competed in the national championships without realizing the tragedy.

“I dedicate this medal to my late father and mother and to my coaches. I have participated in such a great tournament for the first time in my life and I am so proud to have done well,” said Akash.

The World Championships are Akash’s first senior international tournament, which makes his performance so far even more special. His father died more than a decade ago after introducing him to boxing and his brother has been in prison since 2017 in connection with a murder case.