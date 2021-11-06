Can Candan, professor banned from the University of the Bosphorus





Can Candan, Istanbul, Thursday, November 4, 2021. SABIHA CIMEN / MAGNUM PHOTO FOR THE WORLD Senior Lecturer at Bosphorus University (Bogazici, in Turkish) Istanbul, Can Candan and said persona non grata within his alma mater, the Turkish Harvard, o he taught for fourteen years. His new status was notified to him on the morning of October 11, when security guards posted at the campus entrance refused to lift the barrier to let his car in. Can Candan explained in vain that he had an important meeting with his students, that he could not let them down, the portico remained closed. Order of the Rector, said the guards. Soon, plainclothes police arrived as reinforcements, followed by representatives of the anti-riot forces positioned behind Plexiglas shields. Colleagues, students, came to the rescue. Two hours of palaver, without result. After a while, I left. What to do? I wasn’t going to fight, says the 52-year-old teacher, who can’t believe it. The rector has found no better way than to set up a cordon of police between me and the university. It is contrary to the spirit of Bogazici, focused on openness and tolerance, but, above all, it is cruel Read also Article book our subscriptions Protest movement at Bosphorus University gathers momentum in Turkey On campus, a huge flowered and green park overlooking the Bosphorus Strait on the European side of Istanbul, Can Candan at his office, not yet vid, his appointments with students, his bank, his doctor. The university cinclub session to which he was invited on October 25 has been canceled. A nasty blow for this seasoned documentary maker. His feature film titled My child, a poignant tale of families’ reactions to their LGBT children coming out in Turkey, was featured many times in 2013 at a time when speech was incomparably freer than it is today. We will not give up The Bosphorus University, which was for a long time the nursery of the Turkish elite, has been in turmoil since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set out to take control in January. The promotion, by presidential decree, of Melih Bulu, a mediocre scholar with a good record of service in the Justice and Development Party (AKP, in power since 2002), set fire to the powder, sparking a movement of undue protest on the part of students and teachers. Read also Article book our subscriptions In Turkey, Erdogan dismisses controversial rector of Bosporus University Until now a symbol of excellence and academic freedom, Turkish Harvard has been brought to a halt, like other universities in the country, wiped out by the purges that followed the failed 2016 coup. More than 6,000 teachers were dismissed by decree, without investigation or possibility of appeal. It was at this precise moment that President Erdogan arrogated to himself the power to appoint rectors, without taking into account the opinion of the establishments concerned. You have 58.63% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

