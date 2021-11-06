Donald Trump says Democrats lost in Virginia by focusing too much on him





Former President Donald Trump has said Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe lost the Virginia governor’s race because he focused too much on the former Republican president.

Trump gave an interview to Fox News about the race, published Saturday morning, and criticized McAuliffe as an “idiot” and a “terrible candidate” who spent too much time talking about him.

Republican Glenn Youngkin picked up a surprise victory over McAuliffe in the state which President Joe Biden won by a 10-point margin in the November presidential election.

Trump told Fox News, “If you look at what happened in Virginia, it’s very interesting. They used my name – the Democrats – so much that they ended up losing.”

The former president said McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia, was defeated because he focused too much on him.

“One of the reasons [he] lost is because he kept saying Trump, Trump, Trump, ”Trump said.

Democrats had sought to link Youngkin to the former president throughout the campaign and presented the gubernatorial election as a referendum on Trump, while Youngkin kept Trump at bay.

Trump supported Youngkin but did not campaign for him in person. In contrast, President Biden traveled to Virginia to support McAuliffe, as did former President Barack Obama.

Trump released a statement after Youngkin’s victory on Tuesday praising his own supporters and reiterated the sentiment in his comments to Fox News.

“And the biggest base in the history of politics has come out on a level they never would have had if it weren’t so stupid – and I use a nice word – stupid,” he said. -he declares. “He was a terrible candidate on the Democratic side, and Glenn was a very good candidate and a lovable candidate.”

Although he kept his distance from Trump, the former president said Youngkin called him the day after the election and “really thanked me because he understood the importance of what we did.”

Trump said that “the Democrats played badly because they went after Trump.”

“They put me on the ballot. The Democrats put me on the ballot,” he said.

The former president called Youngkin’s victory a “great victory” and said Virginia “is much redder than they think, okay? I don’t really see this as an all-blue state.”

Voters in Virginia chose Biden over Trump by 10 points in 2020 and awarded the State Electoral College votes to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. No Republican presidential candidate won state since former President George W. Bush in 2004.

Nonetheless, McAuliffe’s defeat in Virginia is seen as a blow to the Democratic Party and a possible warning about what to expect in the 2022 midterm election.

Former US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at a rally September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Trump said Democrats lost the Virginia governor’s race by focusing too much on him, Sean Rayford / Getty Images

