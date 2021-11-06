Politics class: Boris Johnson must heed the fury around standards





This teacher-chosen article with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times Free School Access Program. Details / registration here. Specification: Edexcel: Component 4.2: Relations between the Executive and the Parliament

AQA: Component 3.1.1.2: The structure and role of Parliament: oversight of the executive and the degree of effectiveness of oversight in practice Context: what to know The point of departure for this article is Boris Johnson’s (now abandoned) attempt to reform the parliamentary standards review system. He sparked widespread opposition as he tried to get his party to vote to postpone the suspension of Owen Paterson, a Tory MP who was accused by the Independent Standards Commissioner of breaking lobbying rules. The article suggests that this is part of a larger scheme in which the government seeks to escape scrutiny. He refers to the well-known saying of the late Lord Hailsham, that we have in the UK an ‘elective dictatorship’, in which governments with large majorities and effective flogging operations find it remarkably easy to control Parliament. The Paterson case, however, shows that under certain circumstances they may be forced to retreat. Click to read the articles below, then answer the questions: Boris Johnson must heed the fury over standards Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 2 Edexcel Politics Paper 2 style question Evaluate the view that parliament has become less effective in holding the executive to account. In your response, you should draw on the relevant knowledge and understanding of the study of Component 1: British Politics and Fundamental Political Ideas. You must consider this point of view and the alternative to this point of view in a balanced way. [30 marks] TIP: The Paterson case can be used as an example of how the government can seek to control Parliament in the interest of its own party. In your essay, however, you should consider other aspects of the relationship between parliament and the executive, such as debates, special committees, and Prime Minister’s questions. A relevant topic of Component 1 is 4.1: General Election Case Studies. The 2019 general election produced a large majority for the government. This makes it more difficult for Parliament to hold the executive to account. Graham Goodlad, Saint-Jean College

