PDM announces “anti-inflation” march in December to overthrow PTI government





ISLAMABAD:

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced the launch of a long march against the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister Imran Khan in December.

The decision was taken at an anti-government alliance meeting in Islamabad on Saturday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif attended the meeting via video link from London while Party Chairperson Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairperson Maryam Nawaz joined the group from Lahore. .

Other leaders of opposition parties, including Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Awais Noorani and Aftab Sherpao, were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed the overall political situation, inflation, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) order, and other issues.

Read also: Next PDM meeting on November 11: Noorani

Participants deliberated on the PDM’s future course of action against the government of the day in the face of ever-increasing inflation. In addition to having agreed to organize the long march, the leaders also announced the holding of “inflation marches” in the provinces.

Opposition leaders further agreed that all provincial anti-inflation marches will ultimately lead to the planned long march, the final date of which will be announced later following a conference of PDM leaders.

During the meeting of the opposition alliance, participants also called a meeting of the PDM steering committee. It was decided to organize an anti-inflation march in Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar on November 13, 17 and 20 respectively.

“PDM will send Imran packaging”

Informing the media after the meeting, PML-N top leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said all parties representing the alliance joined the consultation held today.

He said the participants discussed the political and economic situation in Pakistan, the worst inflation, the NAB ordinance, the “so-called electoral reforms” and the domestic and foreign issues facing the country.

The PML-N Senior Vice President further said that all opposition leaders strongly condemn the worst inflation and reject soaring prices for electricity, gas, gasoline, flour, ghee, sugar, medicine and other essentials.

They demanded that the hike be reversed to bring immediate relief to the masses, he added.

Also read: Maryam Seeks Public Opinion on PDM’s ‘Extreme’ Action Against Government

Abbasi called “the historic corruption of the government led by Imran Khan” as the main reason for the “unprecedented” inflation. “The participants also demanded the disclosure of the terms agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the masses. “

He added: “This movement will only end after sending Imran Khan home and it is time to get rid of him. The masses will not tolerate even for a moment the government that brought them down because of inflation.

According to the PML-N leader, all of the PDM leaders called the NAB ordinance, electoral reforms, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Internet voting in bad faith and rejected them completely.

“Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will consult with other parties in parliament and finalize a strategy for the protest.”

