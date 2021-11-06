General Andika Perkasa was chosen by Jokowi because of his stepfather’s postman





President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) practicing with Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa (left), Admiral KSAL Yudo Margono (center) and Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Sunday (6/14/2020). (Source: Doc Presidential Secretariat) JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – The decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to choose General Andika Perkasa as candidate for the post of commander of the TNI has been criticized by the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute. According to LBH Jakarta Director Arif Maulana, Jokowi chose General Andika Perkasa because there were political interests not based on defense strategies. Jokowi is considered to have a special closeness to General Andika Perkasa’s stepfather, namely Hendropriyono. “I think the public can judge that KSAD Andika Perkasa’s candidacy as TNI commander is based on pragmatic politics, not for strategic defense reasons, much less for promoting democracy and human rights, ”Arif told KompasTV’s coverage team. , Agi Kurniasandi and Denny Yosua, Saturday (6/11. / 2021). Also read: Profiles of three strong candidates to replace General Andika Perkasa as KSAD “We know that there is a special closeness between the in-laws of the candidate for the post of commander-in-chief and the party and government regime in power today,” he said. Thus, on such a basis, the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute considers that President Jokowi violated the TNI law. Because, if you look at the TNI Law, those who take turns to become TNI Commander are not from the land dimension, but from the maritime dimension. “This is distorted by President Jokowi. Especially when you consider the mandate of the candidate for the post of commander in chief only one year. It is certainly not strategic for the reform of the TNI in the future,” Arif said. In addition, critics of LBH Jakarta have also pointed to the profile of General Andika Perkasa, who has a poor track record of alleged human rights violations and possession of fantastic assets.

