PM Modi ranked as “most trusted” world leader by US research firm; far ahead of Biden & Boris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dominated the “Global Leader Approval Tracker” published by the American research firm Morning Consult on Saturday, with the highest percentage of ratings. According to data released by the cabinet, Prime Minister Modi was ranked as the most trusted world leader with a score of 70%, followed by Mexican President Lpez Obrador at 66% and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 58%.

Other world leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel (54%), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (47%), US President JoeBiden (44%) and Canadian Prime Minister JustinTrudeau (43%) followed shortly after. after.

The ranking indicates that as of November 4, 2021, 70% of average Indians (representative sample of the literate population) approve of Prime Minister Modi while only 24% disapprove of him. As for US President Joe Biden, only 44% approve of it while 48% disapprove of it.

For French President Emmanuel Macron, approval rates stand at 36% while disapproval rates stand at 55%. Among all the world leaders, PM Modi’s approval rates (70%) are the highest.

This is not the first time that PM Modi has exceeded the ratings of the American research firm. In January 2021, Morning Consult ranked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “most popular head of government”. Even in September 2021, PM Modi was ranked the firm’s most trusted global leader among 13 global leaders, with a percentage of 70%.

Ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and sample sizes vary by country, according to Morning Consult. The agency conducts more than 11,000 daily executive approval interviews. Data from the Daily Global Survey is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error between +/- 1 and 3%.

All interviews are conducted online, with nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population.

Image: Twitter / @ Narendramodi