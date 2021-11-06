SCGOP ‘conservative’ lawmakers take taxpayer-funded flights to Donald Trump’s political event in Florida





In the pantheon of taxpayer abuse in Palmetto State – where “Republicans” have historically ruled more like fiscally liberal Democrats – what happened this week in the skies of South Carolina, Georgia and Florida is probably not that bad. Compared to the billions that GOP lawmakers have just exploded from the current state budget – and the billions that they are about to blow on a so-called federal “stimulus” – a few plane trips funded by the taxpayers across the Southeast are unlikely to break the bank.

However, the principle of the thing counts – especially since the quintet of legislators referenced in this story present themselves as “conservatives”.

According to flight manifests obtained by that outlet, five GOP state lawmakers used one of South Carolina’s two state planes – a King Air C90 nicknamed “Palmetto 2” – to witness the launch of the former US President Donald Trumps America First Policy Institute at the prestigious Club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

(Click to view)

November 4-flight manifesto

(Via: SC Aeronautics Division)

One of the lawmakers who took the taxpayer-funded trip insists it was for “state business” because a colleague of his was traveling to Florida to attend a council meeting. national administration of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).

“A lawmaker was on her way to West Palm (Beach) for a meeting of the National Board of Directors of the CCLA,” said Bobby Cox of Greer, SC. “We hitchhiked to see Donald Trump launch his American First Policy Institute in Mar-a-Lago.”

Cox called Trump’s rally a “big event.”

Maybe it was… but how on earth can attending it be called, even from a distance, a “state affair?” “

Cox didn’t help his “state-owned” case when he posted a photo of himself on Instagram, while disembarking from the state plane in West Palm Beach – accompanied by the strains of “Turn My Swag On” By Soulja Boy.

Looked …

(Click to view)

(Via: Instagram)

Cox then clarified that he and his colleagues – Patrick Haddon of Greenville, Melissa Oremus of Aiken, Garry Smith of Simpsonville and Ashley Trantham of Pelzer – were South Carolina’s “ALEC representatives” at the Trump event.

Wait a minute, so what was that? Did these legislators “hitchhike” with someone on a business trip? Or were they traveling on official business themselves?

The distinction is important, because the last time I checked, those traveling on taxpayer penny must certify, when completing their passenger manifest records, that their trip is “for official business of the state.” of South Carolina ”.

So, has this trip become “official business” in the air? Or did it become an “official affair” a day later when this media started to find out about it?

Oremus – who made waves on a recent legislative trip to Nashville, Tennessee – posted more than a dozen images of the Trump event on his Facebook page on Friday night.

Here are a few…

(Click to view)

(By Facebook)

As expected, the second-term lawmaker was inundated with congratulatory messages from followers – many of whom peppered her stream of references to the event being “awesome” and telling her how “jealous” they were. ‘she for being able to attend.

“Girl, you’re living the good life,” replied one commentator.

“I’m so jealous… it’s awesome,” wrote another.

“Marvellous!” another wrote. “It suits you! What an experience for you!

“I’m so glad you had the opportunity to attend! Yet another wrote. “I love the dress you are wearing! “

Oremus failed to mention to his supporters that taxpayers yesterday paid for the state plane to fly from Columbia to Greenville to collect her and her colleagues – then transport them to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida. Earlier today, the plane flew four of the five lawmakers back to Greenville before returning to Columbia.

It’s four legs, people …

To his credit, Haddon – who only made one leg of the trip – told the outlet he planned to reimburse taxpayers for the cost of his flight. Haddon also indicated that he would reimburse taxpayers from his personal funds, not his campaign funds.

We do not yet know if his colleagues will follow suit …

Politicians in South Carolina routinely (mis) use taxpayer dollars or campaign funds to subsidize their trips to destinations all over the world (see here and here). They also profit from their relationships with lobbyists and other special interests when taking these trips – by exploiting all kinds of loopholes in states’ notoriously lax “ethical” laws.

These laws must be strengthened …

Look, I have no pleasure in facing one of these five lawmakers. I love each of them personally and, in fairness, each of them has been better than most of their colleagues when it comes to voting in the best interests of taxpayers. Yet when it comes to the inviolability of taxpayer funds… no one is entitled to “free travel”.

And each of these “conservatives” should have known better …

Hopefully Cox, Oremus, Trantham and Smith will follow Haddon’s lead and reimburse taxpayers for using the state plane out of their personal funds. Also, I hope they will use better judgment in the future when they think about how to pay for their political trips.

*****

UPDATE: I spoke at length this morning with several of the lawmakers who have been on this trip. They deferred their comment to Smith, who explained his participation in the trip …

“I attended a meeting of the ACLA board of directors Thursday at 2:30 pm at the Hyatt (in Palm Beach) to discuss political issues, including a meeting later today with AFPI – which had recently joined the ALEC. We discussed AFPI’s 21 policy areas and how it relates to the CEFTA ideals of federalism, limited government, and free markets. We discussed the association (Trump) since the main group of staff was Trump in the White House. The folks at AFPI wanted to talk to lawmakers across the country on the 21 policy issues and get their views. CAFTA helped facilitate this.

Smith added that AFPI was not necessarily a “political” organization.

“They publish political reports,” he said.

Smith said he did not intend to reimburse taxpayers for his travel expenses, citing the trip as “a legitimate state matter.”

*****

*****

*****

*****

