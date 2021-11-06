Donald Trump hits kid in the head with baseball in Braves vs Astros World Series





Donald Trump accidentally hit a child in the head while attending the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros. The former president was in Atlanta for Game 4 of the World Series last Saturday and a video shows a young boy seeking to get Trump’s attention. When Trump sees him, he’s asked him to throw a baseball for him to sign, according to TMZ Sports. The boy threw a ball at Trump who signed it and when he returned the ball, Trump hit the child in the head after an adult man who was with the child failed to get it. ‘to catch. Fans nearby picked up the ball and the boy appeared to be doing fine.

Days before World Series Game 4, Trump announced he was attending the game. “I can’t wait to be at the World Series in Atlanta tonight,” Trump said in a statement to supporters. “Thanks to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees, for the invitation. Melania and I look forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!”

Here is Donald Trump, who could have turned pro baseball as he put it, nailing a kid in the head with a ball after signing him to the World Series. (📹: loupastore27 / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/Glaxt6RTez

MLB said Trump “requested to attend the game.” Braves CEO Terry McGuirk said Trump requested tickets. “He called MLB and wanted to come to the game,” McGuirk reportedly told USA Today Sports. “We were very surprised. Of course, we said yes.” The Braves ended up winning 3-2. They then lost Game 5 before winning Game 6 in Houston to claim their first title since 1995.

“I am honored and blessed to be sitting here before you as the World Champion,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said, according to MLB.com. “It’s something you dream of, but I don’t know if you ever feel like it’s going to be a reality.” The Braves entered the playoffs with the lowest winning tally of eight teams, but with a strong pitch and clutch strikes, the Braves gave the city of Atlanta its second major pro sports championship.

“I’m still a little numb from it all and feel like I probably will be for a few days,” said the Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson. “But there is no better place for this to happen. [Atlanta] is at home. So I feel right at home bringing this home. ”

