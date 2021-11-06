How TikTok helps brands with marketing campaigns





Because TikTok is a happy place on the Internet today, brands already on TikTok have seen growth within their business.

TikTok, one of the biggest social media platforms today, continues to grow exponentially month to month and year to year. With over a billion active users at a time, it has quickly evolved into a unique marketing platform for businesses to not only promote their products and services, but also keep their communities engaged. Ultimately, TikTok is used by brands to impact target and potential audiences, while achieving continued relevance through regular new content.

Imran Khan, Head of Marketing Communications at TikTok, said at a press conference: “TikTok has truly become the happy place of the Internet. It has become a source of joy and entertainment for our users. To really help us to build on that or to understand what it means for users and brands alike, ‘The Stage’ has taken place. “

The latest solution from the “TikTok: The Stage” platform does just that by helping businesses unlock their untapped potential by “inspiring creativity and instilling joy.”

“Brands that understand the mindset of creativity and joy are more successful on the platform as they engage more members of their community with the relevant content that these people are looking for on TikTok,” added Khan.

Indeed, the platform has been an avenue where people can express their creativity and spread positivity in their own way. Brands that engage their users with happy content have seen success in terms of ROI within their business.

“As more and more people feel happy on TikTok, the more likely they are to engage and take action. Remember, happy users, happy buyers,” Khan enthused.

The 3Rs of TikTok

Capturing consumers has always been a challenge in any marketing campaign. But for brands on the app, three Rs are readily available at your fingertips.

“We’re looking to set up ‘The Stage’ to help us engage consumers today, and the way we’re going to do that is to use the 3Rs of Reach, Relevance and Response,” explained Khan.

To reach. The app is used by more than one billion users worldwide each month, with nearly one in four users in Southeast Asia. As of June 2021, the platform’s user base in the region exceeded 240 million, an 85% increase from the previous year. More than 800 million videos were created by users in Southeast Asia, which went on to hit one trillion videos viewed in June alone. In addition, there are 1.2 million pieces per month. These stats and user base are within reach of the brands within reach of TikTok.

Relevance. Users and brands can use the relevant content of the platform according to their interests. This is good news for brands that have yet to discover their community. Users are constantly exploring and pushing the boundaries of creativity and content; and because of the number of users in Southeast Asia alone, brands have a better chance of getting noticed by the audience they most want to interact with.

Reply. Because TikTok is a happy place on the internet today, brands already on the platform have seen growth within their businesses. Studies show that the happiest people make the most engaged users. In fact, according to a Nielsen report, Southeast Asian users are more likely to use TikTok 1.34 times for content, 1.27 times for creators, and 1.28 times for authenticity. The same report shows that businesses and brands are 1.6 times more likely to get a return on investment when they use the platform to promote products or services and engage their audiences.

Ultimately, TikTok believes companies can unleash the creative side of their brand in a completely immersive, non-judgmental world where there is an audience for every voice.

“No matter the size of your business, no matter what you make or sell, we believe your brand is worth discovering here,” the app noted in a statement.

